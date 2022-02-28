Jets' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets are going to be busy during the 2022 NFL draft. They own nine picks, all of which will come during the first five rounds, and those include two of the top 10 selections and four of the first 38. But that doesn't mean the team won't be active during free agency.

After missing the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season in 2021, the Jets again have work to do this offseason if they are going to get closer to ending the longest active postseason drought in the NFL. They will acquire more young talent to build around in the draft, but free agency offers a faster route to plugging holes.

New York is projected to have $48.2 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap, so it will have a ton of financial flexibility. So the Jets will have the ability to make moves—they will just need to make sure they are the right ones.

Here's a look at some of New York's biggest needs that it could address with free-agent signings.