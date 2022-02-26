UFC Fight Night 202 Results: Makhachev Beats Green via TKO in Main Event

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Islam Makhachev was as dominant as usual in a first-round TKO win over Bobby Green to close out UFC Fight Night 202 from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Makhachev wasted no time in doing the best impression of his coach Khabib Nurmagomedov. After a few exchanges on the feet, he took Green down and went to work with his ground-and-pound.

Green didn't have much recourse once the fight got to the ground. The striker was fighting Makhachev just two weeks after scoring a win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

The bout was supposed to take place between Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, which would have been an intriguing matchup between grapplers. However, Dariush was forced out of the bout with a leg injury.

So while Green should be commended for jumping in on short notice, this bout wasn't competitive.

It takes Makhachev's current win streak to 10. With Makharchev's No. 4 ranking, long winning streak and dominance, it won't be surprising if he skips a matchup with Dariush and goes right to a title shot.

Main Card

Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green via TKO at 3:23 of Round 1

Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov via submission (armbar) at 1:29 of Round 2

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez via TKO at 1:57 of Round 2

Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Prelims

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Rong Zhu via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:40 of Round 3

Josiane Nunes def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Terrance McKinney def. Fares Ziam via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:11 of Round 1

Jonathan Martinez def. Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Micheal Gillmore via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 1

Carlos Hernandez def. Victor Altamirano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov

Wellington Turman showed his submission skills are always dangerous against Misha Cirkunov. He locked up one of the quickest armbars you will ever see against Cirkunov to pull off a stunning victory in the second round.

Turman actually nearly won the fight in the first round. He had a rear-naked choke attempt that took Cirkunov a long time to finally defend.

However, it put the Brazilian in a bad spot, as he was exhausted, and Cirkunov ended the first round on a strong note.

It appeared Cirkunov was ready to take over the fight and potentially finish it when he had Turman on the ground. However, the 25-year-old threw up his legs and locked in a Hail Mary armbar that immediately forced the tap and gave Turman the win.

It's a good thing he got it too. It's his first time winning back-to-back fights in six UFC fights.

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim

The flyweight contest between Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim appeared to be a stand-up battle on paper. Neither fighter was known to go to the ground.

Fortunately for fans, it played out exactly as expected. Both fighters put on a show in an absolute slugfest that came down to the final round.

The scorecards could be debated, to say the least. Kim had the advantage in significant strikes, landing 160 to Cachoeira's 77.

However, the Brazilian stole the third and final round with a series of elbows. She took some heavy shots to land them, but the judges were obviously impressed with the damage she was able to land to close out the fight.

The win probably saved Zombie Girl's job. She was 2-4 in her last six fights going into the night.

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez

Arman Tsarukyan made a violent statement in his second-round TKO win over Joel Alvarez. It was a fight that will be remembered for a dominant performance from Tsarukyan but also the outpouring of blood from a cut on Alvarez's nose.

Tsarukyan proved he wasn't afraid of grappling with Alvarez early on. He locked on a takedown and established top position. The real problems for Alvarez came from the ground-and-pound, though.

Tsarukyan opened up a gash on his opponent's nose that required the doctor to take a look at it between rounds. Alvarez was deemed fit to continue fighting in Round 2.

That might have been the case, but it didn't take long for Tsarukyan to get the upper hand again. He finished Alvarez with ground strikes a little over a minute into the round.

The 25-year-old now has five wins in a row. His only loss in the UFC is to Islam Makhachev.

Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues

The judges' scorecards could have named either fighter the winner in Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues, but the real winner was those who watched the fight.

The main card kickoff was a back-and-forth roller coaster with a little bit of everything. The two traded momentum-shifting strikes throughout the three-round affair.

Ultimately, Petrosyan did enough to get the nod from two of the three judges. He has some flexibility to thank for making it out of the third round. Rodrigues nearly pulled off the rare Suloev Stretch.

The last-round submission attempt wasn't enough for Rodrigues, though, and Petrosyan will reap the rewards. He earned his UFC contract on the heels of a first-round knockout on Dana White's Contender Series.

However, he proved he belongs with this win in his UFC debut.