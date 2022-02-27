WWE 2K22: Early Release Date and Undertaker Pre-Order Bonus

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

WWE 2K22 from developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Sports is an attempt at a major comeback for the dominant WWE presence in the video game landscape.

The last time would-be players saw WWE 2K, it was with WWE 2K20, a messy launch to the point all involved called off a 2021 version of the game.

More than two years later, WWE 2K22 will hit shelves March 11, with modern legend Rey Mysterio starring on the cover. That's for the standard version—players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition or Deluxe Edition will have access March 8.

It would only seem fitting that WWE 2K tries to make its big comeback with a heavy dose of The Undertaker, one of the greatest of all time. Pre-ordering players will net the "Undertaker Immortal Pack" that includes three extra personas and MyFACTION Undertaker EVO cards.

The pre-order bonuses get more complex beyond that.

The nWo 4-Life Edition will let players unlock nWo versions of "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Syxx and even Eric Bischoff. The bonuses extend to arenas and belts too, with two unnamed WCW pay-per-view venues and the nWo Wolfpac Championship Belt topping the other notable extras for that edition.

Both that edition and the more standard-sounding Deluxe Edition will get a Starrcade '96 Rey Mysterio pack that includes that version of the playable character and a MyFACTION card, though this bonus is exclusive to next-generation consoles. Both versions also get access to the season pass.

That's a whole lot of detail for a few versions of the game, but it's not totally unorthodox for a sports game, and this year is sort of a big deal, both for the series and would-be players.

One can feel the sense of urgency with the list of upcoming features too. WWE 2K's MyCareer mode gets a facelift, rebranded as MyRISE. It promises, besides general improvements, differing story arcs and experiences for male and female Superstars.

As has been the case in the past, 2K Showcase will go in depth to showcase the legendary career of Rey Mysterio. Universe Mode and MyGM make returns, the latter for the first time since 2007, as the game attempts to lure in simulation-minded players.

Maybe most notable for the broadest spectrum of players is a new mode called MyFACTION. Those familiar with Madden, FIFA or other sports titles might know where this is going. Players will get to collect cards from throughout wrestling history while building and managing factions. In the background, daily, weekly and other activities will provide the core gameplay loop.

Understandably, though, it's the sudden return of MyGM that has made the biggest splash before release. WWE 2K22 creative director Lynell Jinks outlined some of the core features for the comeback during an interview with Games Radar's Ben Wilson:

"MyGM has been the most requested addition to the franchise for the better part of a decade. You can expect to draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove you have what it takes to manage the most successful brand in sports entertainment, progressively working your way up from high school gyms to prime-time TV."

Keep in mind that extra time in the oven for 2K22 means more attention to detail and a freshening up of presentation, be it camera angles or general fluidity of crowds.

Plus, extra time and the presence of next-generation hardware has led to what has been described as a reworked gameplay engine. Early returns and video footage appear to show less emphasis on an often-confusing, bogged-down grappling system and more freedom for the player to make the in-ring action match the real thing as much as possible.

Whether the extra time off leads to a big rebound for the series is something fans will start to find out on March 8.