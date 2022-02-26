Las Vegas Marathon 2022: Route, Course Map, Times, Rock 'n' Roll Event Details

John Locher/Associated Press

For the first time since 2019, the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series has returned to Las Vegas. However, things are going to be a bit different when runners hit the streets of Sin City this weekend.

In past years, a marathon was the primary event held during the series of races in Vegas. But this time, that race has been eliminated, as there will only be a half marathon, a 10K and a 5K taking place this weekend. The 5K is set for Saturday, followed by both the half marathon and 10K on Sunday.

This is also the first time the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is happening in February, rather than its traditional dates in November. With the Raiders now in town, it was easier to schedule the event for after the NFL season concluded.

Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Running Series.

2022 Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Info

When: Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27

5K Start Time: Saturday at 5 p.m. PT

10K and Half Marathon Start Time: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT

Course Maps: Available on RunRockNRoll.com

Road Closures: A list of road closures can be found at RTCSNV.com

The Las Vegas Marathon had a history that dated back to 1967. And while the course changed over the years, it was held on an annual basis until the 2020 and 2021 editions of the race were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the other races (the half marathon, 10K and 5K) and the weekend festivities have returned, the marathon did not. That decision was made because the 26.2-mile course took runners off the Las Vegas Strip, which made it challenging to navigate in the dark. But that isn't an issue for the 13.1-mile half marathon course.

"We have worked hard in past years to find the best possible 26.2 miles surrounding the Las Vegas Strip, however, despite our best efforts, the marathon courses we have been able to provide have not lived up to the high expectations we set for ourselves or what our participants deserve," said Elizabeth O'Brien, managing director of North America for Rock 'n' Roll, per Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Many marathons, half marathons and other races take place in the morning. But the Las Vegas event has traditionally occurred at night, which allows the runners to enjoy the great nighttime views that the Las Vegas Strip offers to tourists.

Other parts of Las Vegas will also be utilized. Saturday's 5K is taking place in Downtown Las Vegas, as runners will begin at Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Ave., then finish at the end of the Fremont Street Experience.

Participants in Sunday's half marathon and 10K will head to the Start Village, which will be located behind Planet Hollywood at East Harmon Ave. and Audrie St. Both races will conclude on Las Vegas Boulevard at The Mirage, although the half marathon runners will have covered more ground before getting there.

Along the way, the participants in the races will get to experience all the sights and sounds of Las Vegas, which isn't something they've been able to do in this type of format since 2019.

So even though the marathon has been eliminated, the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will still be a unique event that should provide plenty of fun and enjoyment, although only the shorter races remain.