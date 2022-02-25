AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 25

1 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Rampage started with both men already in the ring. The bell rang and the action was underway within seconds. Guevara took El Idolo down by his legs and hit a few shots before they got back to their feet.

They had a nice exchange and Andrade offered a handshake. Guevara flipped him off, so El Idolo knocked him on his butt with a shoulder tackle.

The TNT champion hit a beautiful Spanish Fly out of nowhere for a two-count. Guevara tried to hit a springboard cutter, but El Idolo shoved him off the top rope into the barricade.

We returned from a break to see Andrade kick out of an inside cradle. The challenger was in full control until Guevara countered a back suplex and hit a clothesline. He called for the GTH but couldn't hit it before Andrade escaped.

El Idolo hit a DDT on the apron that sent Guevara crashing to the ground. Guevara recovered when he was put on the top rope, so he hit a Spanish Fly from the top to get another near-fall.

Matt Hardy removed one of the turnbuckle pads while Andrade had the referee distracted. El Idolo tried to hit a DDT from the top rope, but Guevara tripped him and he hit the exposed turnbuckle on the way down. Guevara went to the apron and hit the springboard cutter for the win to retain his title.

Grade: A-

Analysis

Giving these guys as much time as possible by skipping entrances was smart because they used every second to make this a fun, exciting match. It had a little bit of everything.

They started with some simple wrestling, escalated to high-flying and power moves, and unloaded on each other with strikes whenever they had the chance.

Even with a few people at ringside, it never felt like the interference was excessive. They kept the action in the ring and it helped make this one of the best matches of the week for any promotion.