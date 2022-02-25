AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 25

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 25February 26, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on Feb. 25.
Following her win at Terminus on Thursday, Serena Deeb was back in action this week with another Professor's Five-Minute Challenge.
The Face of the Revolution Ladder match added another competitor after Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens competed for one of the last open spots.
We also saw Warlow take on Nick Comoroto, Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Andrade El Idolo, and Thunder Rosa appeared with Britt Baker to sign their contract for the AEW Women's Championship match at Revolution.
Let's take a look at what happened on Friday's show.
Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo (TNT Championship)
Rampage started with both men already in the ring. The bell rang and the action was underway within seconds. Guevara took El Idolo down by his legs and hit a few shots before they got back to their feet.
They had a nice exchange and Andrade offered a handshake. Guevara flipped him off, so El Idolo knocked him on his butt with a shoulder tackle.
The TNT champion hit a beautiful Spanish Fly out of nowhere for a two-count. Guevara tried to hit a springboard cutter, but El Idolo shoved him off the top rope into the barricade.
We returned from a break to see Andrade kick out of an inside cradle. The challenger was in full control until Guevara countered a back suplex and hit a clothesline. He called for the GTH but couldn't hit it before Andrade escaped.
El Idolo hit a DDT on the apron that sent Guevara crashing to the ground. Guevara recovered when he was put on the top rope, so he hit a Spanish Fly from the top to get another near-fall.
Matt Hardy removed one of the turnbuckle pads while Andrade had the referee distracted. El Idolo tried to hit a DDT from the top rope, but Guevara tripped him and he hit the exposed turnbuckle on the way down. Guevara went to the apron and hit the springboard cutter for the win to retain his title.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Giving these guys as much time as possible by skipping entrances was smart because they used every second to make this a fun, exciting match. It had a little bit of everything.
They started with some simple wrestling, escalated to high-flying and power moves, and unloaded on each other with strikes whenever they had the chance.
Even with a few people at ringside, it never felt like the interference was excessive. They kept the action in the ring and it helped make this one of the best matches of the week for any promotion.
Nick Comoroto vs. Wardlow
Comoroto threw Wardlow with a gutwrench suplex right when the match began, but Wardlow kipped up and immediately took control with a few throws of his own.
We returned from a break to see Comoroto whip Wardlow to the corner. He pressed MJF's bodyguard up, but Wardlow escaped and slammed him with one arm.
Comoroto countered a powerbomb, but Wardlow recovered and hit it anyway. Shawn Spears marked out as he watched Wardlow unleash a second powerbomb. He hit a third and stepped on Comoroto's chest to cover him for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Using the picture in picture option to continue showing matches during commercials is great, but a match should have most of its action take place during the break. It's fine for the live crowd but is not ideal for those watching at home.
Other than that, this was a nice display of two powerhouses showing off what brought them to the table. With more time, they probably could have put on quite the show.
Serena Deeb vs. Kayla Sparks
As soon as she entered the ring, Deeb took out Kayla Sparks with a clothesline. She used her robe as a weapon before putting Sparks on the top rope and stretching her with an illegal submission for the full five-count. After punishing her for a minute, Deeb applied the Serenity Lock for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Squash matches are tricky. Sometimes they make somebody look great and other times it feels like a waste of everybody's time.
What's great about Deeb is she uses every second of her short time in these bouts to put on a convincing beatdown. It would be better to see her having competitive matches against opponents on her level, but just getting to see her wreck opponents will be enough for a lot of people because she does it so well.
Anthony Bowens vs. Orange Cassidy
After a short contract signing with Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, Cassidy and Bowens competed for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match set for March 6.
Cassidy dodged an attack from Caster and hit a dropkick to Bowens as the match got started. Wheeler Yuta took Caster out of the ring while Cassidy and Bowens took the right out of the ring.
After a break, Bowens controlled the pace for the majority of the match. He used quite a few power moves, but Cassidy kept finding ways to keep himself in the fight.
Cassidy dumped Bowens out of the ring with a back body drop and hit both members of The Acclaimed with s lingshot crossbody. He started to go on a roll and hit a few signature moves for a two-count.
Danhausen appeared at ringside to keep Caster from attacking Cassidy. This led to OC hitting the Orange Punch for the win to earn a spot in the Ladder match.
Grade: B
Analysis
Bowens, Caster and Cassidy provided quite a few laughs before the action got started, but once the match was underway, they were all business.
Caster gets a lot of attention because he is the more vocal member of his duo, but Bowens may have established himself as the superior wrestler at this point. He has the look, size and athleticism to have a good match with anybody.
This was a decent match with some good spots, but Guevara vs. El Idolo should have been the closer. As a whole, this was a solid episode of Rampage if a little predictable.