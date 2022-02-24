Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 24

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 24February 25, 2022
On the heels of Impact Wrestling's No Surrender, one question was on the lips of all of the company's most passionate fans: why, Eddie, why?
Former world champion Eddie Edwards shockingly betrayed the company, aligning himself with Honor No More and Thursday night, he explained his actions.
The much-anticipated promo headlined a show that featured title defenses and the latest from the company's top stars as attention turned to the March 5 Sacrifice show.
Moose Kicked Off Impact
Impact world champion Moose kicked off this week's show, just days removed from No Surrender.
He put over his accomplishments since winning the title, really propping himself up. Heath returned after missing a few weeks of television and made his desire to challenge for the championship apparent.
Moose questioned where he has been, to which Heath said, "you ever heard of COVID protocols?"
The back and forth ended with Heath laying Moose out and standing over him with the title.
Grade
C+
Analysis
While Heath is a great performer and more than deserving of an opportunity to showcase the skills he did not get to during his time in WWE, he has not one time been presented as a guy in the main event scene so to see him suddenly step up to Moose was an interesting choice.
Perhaps building to the moment would have better suited him given the connection he has long had with fans.
As it is, it is at least a fresh match at the top of the card for a company that is hitting it out of the park right now.
Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona
Matt Cardona narrowly survived No Surrender with his Digital Media Championship reign intact after defeating Jordynne Grace via disqualification. Thursday, he defended one last time against Thicc Mama Pump in a Dotcombat Match.
Cardona blasted Grace with a keyboard across the back, then choked her with a computer cord. A big neckbreaker earned the champion a two-count.
Later, the challenger brought Cardona out of the corner with a big powerbomb onto a pile of cell phones. Moments later, Grace tried for a low blow but Cardona revealed a studded cup. She survived a kick to the face and delivered another low blow.
Cardona recovered and sent Grace into a steel chair. He rolled her up for the pinfall victory, his feet on the ropes for added leverage.
Result
Cardona defeated Grace
Grade
B+
Analysis
These two have surprisingly great in-ring chemistry, to the point that even in match three, the idea of them meeting again is not unappealing.
The creativity of the spots and weapon use really fueled this one. Using technology as the theme, they delivered fun and inventive spots and the finish was some more expert heel work from Cardona, using the ropes even when he did not necessarily have to.
Who knows what is next for either performer but Grace more than earned more opportunities to clash with the men while Cardona is a main event-worthy heel in any company right now.
Buhpinder Gujjar vs. John Skyler
Bhupinder Gujjar returned to the squared circle, battling John Skyler in the night's next match.
The relative newcomer overcame the veteran expertise of Skyler, delivering a Sling Blade and ripchord knee to the face to stun his opponent. A spinebuster followed but he was unable to put Skyler down for the count.
Skyler turned the tide in his favor but Gujjar rocked him with a spear for the win.
After the match, W. Morrissey made his way to the ring, eyeing Brian Myers on commentary. Instead of putting The Most Professional Wrestler through the table, he grabbed Skyler and drove him through it.
Result
Gujjar defeated Skyler
Grade
C
Analysis
Gujjar has the raw tools to be a breakout star for Impact and working with a guy with the experience and respect of Skyler will go a long way in preparing him for a bright future with the company.
His win was almost an afterthought, though, as Morrissey and his unending vendetta against Myers stole the attention of fans afterward.
After their violent No DQ match from a few weeks back, it remains to be seen what is left for them to accomplish. It appears as though we will find out sooner rather than later.
Champ, Champ Challenge: Lady Frost vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Deonna Purrazzo returned to the Impact Zone with another Champ, Champ Open Challenge. Lady Frost answered and chose to compete for the Reina de Reinas Championship, the first of the challengers to do so.
The Virtuosa controlled the mat early and often, shaking off the early onslaught from the babyface to set the pace.
Frost fought her way back into the match and had her opponent reeling but Purrazzo ultimately trapped her in the Venus de Milo for the submission victory.
After the match, "The Quintessential Diva" Gisele Shaw made her way to the ring and taunted Frost.
Result
Purrazzo defeated Frost
Grade
B
Analysis
Frost proved herself capable of hanging with one of the best women's wrestlers on the planet here, delivering a hell of a performance that should have Impact and the competitor herself feeling very good about the future of the Knockouts division.
Purrazzo is still the measuring stick, though, the best wrestler on the KO roster. That she does not have an active storyline or any real direction beyond defending her titles is almost criminal.
If it gets her in these types of competitive, quality matches, the open challenges may not be a bad thing.
Zicky Dice vs. Jonah
Backstage, a promo by Jay White, The Good Brothers and Chris Bey was interrupted, first by Violent By Design, then The Guerillas of Destiny.
Back in the arena, Zicky Dice attempted to reverse his fortunes of late. To do so, he would have to battle the seemingly inconquerable Jonah.
The Australian steamrolled Dice, defeating him with a powerbomb.
After the match, Jonah delivered the Tsunami splash, putting an exclamation point on the one-sided ass-whooping.
Result
Jonah defeated Dice
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was an unapologetic squash aimed at propping Jonah up and it worked. Dice as the sympathetic underdog looking to alter his downward spiral and that is a character fans will get behind if the charismatic performer has the opportunity.
Jonah is the undeniable star, though, dominating the competition and presenting himself like a star. He could easily win the world title tomorrow and be believable in the role. He is a monster heel who, if Impact is not careful, will be an even bigger babyface before too long.
Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Willie Mack vs. Honor No More
Honor No More looked to make it 2-0 against Team Impact in a single week as Mike Bennett, Kenny King and Matt Taven battled Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Chris Sabin in a six-man tag team match.
The heels worked over Sabin in the middle of the ring, grounding and pounding him.
Swann received the hot tag, sparking a babyface comeback. Mack joined the former world champion in taking the fight to Honor No More.
An alert King wiped out Swann and Sabin, leaving Mack to go it alone with Taven and Bennett. It went about as well as expected. The heels put him down and earned the pinfall victory to a chorus of boos.
Result
Honor No More defeated Sabin, Swann and Mack
Grade
B
Analysis
A fun, energetic six-man tag team match that put the continued threat of Honor No More over via clean pinfall victory over the perpetually over Impact crew.
Bennett and Taven are experienced tag team competitors and Mack stood no chance of beating them on his own in the end. The heels neutralized two opponents and benefited from the numbers advantage to score the win. It was a great bit of in-ring psychology to cap off what was a quality main event.
Why Eddie Why?
Eddie Edwards joined Honor No More to explain his actions from No Surrender.
He rewound two years to Impact Wrestling bringing outside talent into the company to compete for its world title. He recalled Rich Swann failing at his job and losing the championship to Kenny Omega, then Moose and Sami Callihan losing in subsequent title opportunities.
Then, after he pinned Omega in a tag match, he thought his title opportunity was coming.
Until it didn't. It went to Josh Alexander.
He realized then that Impact had honor no more.
Alisha Edwards interrupted her husband, imploring him to think about the family in Impact Wrestling and fans that have supported him. He told her their future together is up her but Honor No More is his family now.
Grade
A
Analysis
How often have commentators referred to Edwards as the "heart of Impact Wrestling," only to have him glossed over for opportunities in the name of the hot new thing to come along?
He had every reason to be frustrated with the way things played out over the last year, constantly being shoved aside by the very company he protected and fought for with every fiber of his being.
And that is what made this so good. There is some truth behind his rant.
We probably did not need the family drama with Alisha but it makes sense that his wife would want to know what the hell is up with her husband. In that regard, it was fine.
Edwards is about to be the top heel in Impact Wrestling and though the title currently resides with Moose, a world championship is not out of the question.