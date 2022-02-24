Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 24

1 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact world champion Moose kicked off this week's show, just days removed from No Surrender.

He put over his accomplishments since winning the title, really propping himself up. Heath returned after missing a few weeks of television and made his desire to challenge for the championship apparent.

Moose questioned where he has been, to which Heath said, "you ever heard of COVID protocols?"

The back and forth ended with Heath laying Moose out and standing over him with the title.

Grade

C+

Analysis

While Heath is a great performer and more than deserving of an opportunity to showcase the skills he did not get to during his time in WWE, he has not one time been presented as a guy in the main event scene so to see him suddenly step up to Moose was an interesting choice.

Perhaps building to the moment would have better suited him given the connection he has long had with fans.

As it is, it is at least a fresh match at the top of the card for a company that is hitting it out of the park right now.