UFC 272: Previewing Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington and the Rest of the Card

Back in the day, I worked for a website that would regularly interview Jorge Masvidal. This was when he was still seen as a journeyman, before his unlikely metamorphosis into an MMA superstar. At one point, he started asking us to interview his best friend and roommate, an up-and-coming welterweight named Colby Covington who had just arrived in the UFC.

How things have changed.

As the pair simultaneously reached the top of the UFC welterweight division—Masvidal as a resurgent veteran and Covington as a surging prospect—their relationship began to curdle. Today, they share one of the most talked-about rivalries in all of MMA.

They can't seem to go more than a few hours viciously trash-talking one another and have long been calling for the chance to settle their differences in the Octagon. It's possible that they're still friends and this is all an extremely elaborate way of selling a fight, but at this point, it's fair to believe they don't like each other.

This is also an important fight for the welterweight division. Masvidal and Covington are among the division's best established stars, and they've both been beaten by its reigning champion Kamaru Usman—twice.

A victory for either man will likely not be enough to earn a third crack at Usman, but it will be an important step in that direction. Defeat, on the other hand, would be disastrous for either man, as the loser will most likely tumble out of the title conversation.

The stakes are incredibly high, even without a belt on the line.