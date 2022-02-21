Eagles' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles haven't gotten close to that level of success again. They have won only one playoff game over the past four seasons, and they have had three nine-win campaigns, including in 2021.

However, the Eagles appear to be on the rise after a 4-11-1 season in 2020. They brought in Nick Sirianni to be their head coach last offseason, and he immediately led them to the playoffs, as Philadelphia earned the third and final NFC wild-card berth this past season.

The Eagles are hoping to continue their upward trajectory this offseason and will look to make the necessary moves to get back to being a Super Bowl contender. But they are going to have accomplish several things to make this a positive offseason and to set them up well for 2022.

Here's a look at the biggest keys to Philadelphia having a successful offseason.