February 21, 2022
Eagles' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason
Since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles haven't gotten close to that level of success again. They have won only one playoff game over the past four seasons, and they have had three nine-win campaigns, including in 2021.
However, the Eagles appear to be on the rise after a 4-11-1 season in 2020. They brought in Nick Sirianni to be their head coach last offseason, and he immediately led them to the playoffs, as Philadelphia earned the third and final NFC wild-card berth this past season.
The Eagles are hoping to continue their upward trajectory this offseason and will look to make the necessary moves to get back to being a Super Bowl contender. But they are going to have accomplish several things to make this a positive offseason and to set them up well for 2022.
Here's a look at the biggest keys to Philadelphia having a successful offseason.
Bring in a Strong Pass-Rusher to Pair with Sweat
The Eagles have the makings of a strong defensive line. Josh Sweat emerged as a solid pass-rusher in 2021, making the Pro Bowl for the first time in his fourth NFL season. And Philadelphia is strong on the interior, with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox both under contract for 2022.
However, if the Eagles want to have a dominant defensive front, they need to bring in a strong pass-rusher to pair with Sweat. Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan are unlikely to return in free agency, while Brandon Graham—who will be 34 at the start of next season—may not be a factor after a ruptured Achilles tendon limited him to two games in 2021.
Philadelphia has three first-round draft picks, so it's possible it will use one of those selections on a young edge-rusher who could help power its defensive front for the foreseeable future. ESPN's Todd McShay has the Eagles taking Georgia defensive end Travon Walker in his most recent mock draft, noting that the team needs to upgrade a pass rush that ranked 31st in the NFL with 29 sacks last season.
Whether it's by drafting an edge-rusher like Walker or by signing a proven free agent, the Eagles need to bring in a player who will help them put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. If they can do that, it will likely have a positive impact on the rest of their defense as well.
Get Younger in the Secondary Via the NFL Draft
It's possible that Philadelphia will be looking to add two starting safeties this offseason. Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are both hitting free agency, so the Eagles either need to bring them back or find suitable replacements. Cornerback Steven Nelson is also going to be a free agent.
Philadelphia may need to bring in several defensive backs to bolster its secondary. And the best option for it to do that may be via the 2022 NFL draft considering it could benefit from adding young players to its defensive backfield.
The Eagles' top cornerback is Darius Slay, who is 31 and may not have a long-term future with the franchise. Philadelphia may want to bring in a young corner to develop alongside a pair of safeties, some of whom could make a quick impact and plug the defensive holes for 2022.
If the Eagles want to have sustained defensive success, then they need to get young players added to their secondary whom they can build around. That should be a priority for them in the draft—and not just in the first round.
Add a Proven No. 2 WR to Bolster Receiving Corps
Could the Eagles draft a wide receiver in the first round for the third consecutive year? They could still use a boost to their receiving corps and may want to give quarterback Jalen Hurts another strong playmaker to throw the ball to.
Philadelphia has had mixed results taking receivers early in the draft, though. Jalen Reagor, who was picked in the first round in 2020, hasn't yet produced much through his first two seasons. DeVonta Smith made more of an impact during his rookie season in 2021, and he has the potential to be the Eagles' No. 1 receiver for a long time.
At this point, Philadelphia may want to take a less risky approach to adding an offensive weapon, so instead of using another first-round selection on a receiver, it could add a proven playmaker via free agency.
Either way, there needs to be another top receiving option on Philadelphia's offense in 2022, or else opposing defenses will key in on Smith and limit the team's passing attack. That's something the Eagles will have to address this offseason in order to show offensive growth next season.