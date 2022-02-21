Finland Olympic Hockey Team 2022: Players Who Should Be in the NHL

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Finland stood atop the men's hockey mountain Sunday in Beijing, Olympic gold medalists following a 2-1 win over the Russian Olympic Committee.

The Finns did not lose one of their six games in the tournament. And their victory not only earned the country its first gold medal in that sport, but it also announced to the world what those paying close attention already knew: Finland is primed to assert its dominance over the sport.

From 2010 to 2020, the country saw a rise in registered hockey players to 65,469, per Statista.

There are 50 Finns in the NHL, the exact same number of Russians suiting up in the league.

Not all that long ago, the idea that there would be that many Finnish players in the top league in the sport would have been astonishing. Now, competitors Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho and Aleksander Barkov are mentioned in the same breath as Alexander Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews and other prominent players.

The victory over the ROC will draw attention to the Finns, and rightfully so. Players who may not have been NHL prospects before will have eyes on them as teams look to bolster rosters in the hopes of winning a championship.

Which players on the Finland national team should join their compatriots in the NHL next?

Sakari Manninen

Sakari Manninen is arguabl, Finland's best hockey player not already playing in the NHL.

The 30-year-old has spent parts of the past four seasons competing in the Kontinental Hockey League, one year for Jokerit and the rest for Salavat Yulaev Ufa. He has competed in the playoffs in each of his full seasons in the league, averaging just over four points per postseason.

A considerable threat to score in any game but also willing to deliver an assist when the opportunity calls for it, he was his team's top points scorer during its run to gold at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

And in Beijing, by amassing four goals and three assists, he tied for first among all players in the tournament.

Manninen did not play against NHL talent, which will create skepticism about his ability to put up similar stats against the best players in the sport, but anyone that can score or assist the way he does would be a valuable asset to an NHL squad.

That he has not already played in the league is somewhat surprising, but Finland's presence in the NHL has not been what it is until recently. Considering his repeated excellence on the grandest stages, with the weight of his country on his shoulders, he has more-than earned a look.

Teemu Hartikainen

Manninen's Salavat Yulayev Ufa teammate Teemu Hartikainen was an assist machine in the Olympics, creating five goals. He also tickled the twine twice, and his seven points tied Manninen's tally.

Hartikainen entered the Olympics looking to build on the momentum he garnered in the 2020-21 KHL season. His 28 goals, 36 assists and 64 points were all career highs.

Unlike Manninen, Hartikainen has NHL experience. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2008, he made his debut during the 2010-11 season. At the time of his departure for the KHL in 2013, he was nowhere near the player he has evolved into.

A better, more rounded winger in the middle of his best stretch as a professional, and someone who has proved himself on the Olympic stage, his offensive threat would make a team willing to take a chance on him very happy.