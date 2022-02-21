Olympic 2022 Results: Winter's Most Celebrated Athletes and Emotional Moments

0 of 5

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The 2022 Winter Olympics concluded Sunday with the closing ceremony. And there were plenty of moments over the past three weeks that will be remembered forever.

Records were broken, history was made and feel-good stories unfolded in Beijing. Thrilling action took place in every sport, and more athletes than ever are returning to their countries as Winter Olympics medalists.

Here's a look back at some of the top athletes and memorable moments from the 2022 Winter Games.