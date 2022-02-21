Olympic 2022 Results: Winter's Most Celebrated Athletes and Emotional MomentsFebruary 21, 2022
Olympic 2022 Results: Winter's Most Celebrated Athletes and Emotional Moments
The 2022 Winter Olympics concluded Sunday with the closing ceremony. And there were plenty of moments over the past three weeks that will be remembered forever.
Records were broken, history was made and feel-good stories unfolded in Beijing. Thrilling action took place in every sport, and more athletes than ever are returning to their countries as Winter Olympics medalists.
Here's a look back at some of the top athletes and memorable moments from the 2022 Winter Games.
Norway Sets Record for Most Gold Medals
In 2018, Norway made history by winning 39 total medals in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the most that any country had won at a single Winter Games. The Norwegians couldn't quite match that total this year, picking up 37, but they set another record in Beijing.
Norway's 16 gold medals are the most won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics, breaking the previous record of 14, which had occurred multiple times (Canada in 2010, both Norway and Germany in 2018). It wasn't a surprise that the Norwegians set a new mark, though—they were expected to be among the top countries at the 2022 Games.
The record-setting 15th gold medal came in the men's 15km mass start biathlon event courtesy of Johannes Thingnes Bo, who won four golds at this year's Olympics, more than any other athlete.
"I was thinking about this on the last lap, it's cool to be the guy that does the 15th gold," Bo said, per Philip O'Connor and Ilze Filks of Reuters.
Jackson Makes History in Women's Speed Skating
Erin Jackson didn't qualify to be part of the United States' Olympic speed skating team, as she slipped during trials. The 29-year-old ended up on the team anyway, because Brittany Bowe gave up her spot so that Jackson could compete in the 500-meter race.
Bowe's generosity paid off in a big way for Jackson, who edged Japan's Miho Takagi by 0.08 seconds to win the gold medal. Not only was it Jackson's first Olympic gold, but she also became the first Black woman to capture an Olympic speed skating medal.
"Hopefully, this has an effect," Jackson said, per Paul Newberry of the Associated Press. "Hopefully, we'll see more minorities, especially in the USA, getting out and trying these winter sports."
Jackson was the first American woman to win an Olympic speed skating gold since Chris Witty in 2002.
Gu Dominates Women's Freestyle Skiing Events
Eileen Gu's Olympic debut was one to remember. The 18-year-old became the youngest freestyle skier to win a gold medal at the Winter Games when she placed first in the women's big air event. But that was only the start for Gu.
She also won the gold in halfpipe and captured the silver in slopestyle, becoming the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Winter Olympics. In the big air competition, Gu landed a 1620 for the first time—a trick that she had never even attempted prior to that run.
"I was hoping that it wouldn't have to come to that, but it did," Gu said, per John Branch of the New York Times. "Honestly, I'm really glad that it did, because I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to try it."
It will be even more exciting to see the tricks Gu will pull out during future appearances at the Winter Olympics.
Jacobellis Finally Captures Olympic Gold—Then Does It Again
Lindsey Jacobellis had competed for the United States at the Winter Olympics in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. She won the silver in snowboard cross in 2006 after falling before the finish line while leading, and she hadn't captured a medal at any of her past three Winter Games appearances.
So when Jacobellis came to Beijing this year, she was looking for gold. And the 36-year-old finally did it, placing first in women's snowboard cross. Then she became the first woman snowboarder to win two golds at the same Winter Olympics, teaming with Nick Baumgartner to place first in mixed team snowboard cross.
"This feels incredible because the level that all the women are riding at today is so much higher than it was 16 years ago," Jacobellis said, per Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press.
It was a feel-good moment for Jacobellis, who showed that older Olympians are capable of coming out on top too.
Finland Wins 1st Men's Ice Hockey Gold
Entering this year's Winter Olympics, the Finland men's ice hockey team had won two silvers and four bronzes at the Games. The Finns had never captured the gold medal, but they were expected to be among the top teams in Beijing in 2022.
While many thought Finland would contend for the gold, it may have been a surprise just how dominant the Finns were. They finished the Winter Games at 6-0, defeating the favored Russian Olympic Committee to cap off their undefeated run to their first gold medal.
"We got what we came here for," Finland defenseman Sami Vatanen said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "We battled hard, and we got the first Olympic gold medal in Finnish ice hockey history. It's something special, and nobody can ever take it away from us."
In the knockout stages of the tournament, the Finns outscored their three opponents 9-2.