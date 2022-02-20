Olympic 2022 Medal Counts: Results, Standings and Final Reaction

Olympic 2022 Medal Counts: Results, Standings and Final ReactionFebruary 20, 2022
The competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing has come to a close, giving fans and analysts the opportunity to better understand exactly what unfolded on the international stage.
Norway dominated the medal count, besting every other country in the games in both gold medal and total medal categories.
Finland knocked off the favored Russians for Olympic gold in men's hockey, marking the first time the country had accomplished that particular feat.
With medals decided, relive the games with this look at the final medal count and which countries made history this year.
Final Medal Count
- Norway (16 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze, 37 total)
- Germany (12 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze, 27 total)
- China (9 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, 15 total)
- United States (8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze, 25 total)
- Sweden (8 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze, 18 total)
- Netherlands (8 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, 17 total)
- Austria (7 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze, 18 total)
- Switzerland (7 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, 14 total)
- Russian Olympic Committee (6 gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze, 32 total)
- France (5 gold, 7 silver, 2 bronze, 14 total)
Full medal table available at Olympics.com.
Norway Tops Medal Table, Therese Johaug Wins First and Last Gold Medals
No team has ever won as many gold medals in a single Olympic games as Norway did in Beijing.
The country dominated the competition in this year's games en route to 16 golds and a total of 37, tops in each of those categories. Some 14 of those 37 came in the biathlon, an event the Norwegians typically have a stronghold on, with others coming in sports like ski jumping, speedskating and cross-country.
Most interestingly is that the country's medal-winning started and ended with the same athlete: cross-country skier Therese Johaug.
Unable to compete in the 2018 games in PyeongChang due to a positive drug test, she exploded back onto the international scene in 2022 with dominant performances in the 30-kilometer freestyle race, the women's skiathlon and the 10-kilometer.
"I am so proud and I am so happy. I was so, so happy 14 days ago when I got my first one, and I cannot believe I should have more," Johaug said after collecting her third gold medal of the games, per Andrew Das of The New York Times.
Even fierce winds and cold temperatures could not thwart her chase for the top prize in her sport. "I’m born in a small place where there’s a lot of wind and a lot of cold temperatures in the region, so this was nothing for me," she said, according to Martha Bellisle of the Associated Press.
The Russian Olympic Committee finished second with 32 overall medals, though there is still controversy looming in the form of Kamila Valieva and her performance in the Figure Skating Team Event. A ruling against the country or Valieva’s involvement would impact its gold medal count.
New Zealand won its first two gold medals in Winter Olympic history while Great Britain took home two medals (one gold, one silver) after being shut out early in the games.
Finland Bests ROC, Wins Gold in Men's Hockey
Finland secured its first Olympic gold in men's hockey Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the ROC.
The Finnish squad wrapped up an undefeated run in Beijing by coming back, down 1-0, to etch its name in the history books.
"It is hard to put in words what this means. It's big. Hockey is a big thing in Finland. This is for all of us for sure. We have come close a couple of times and it is finally nice to get the first one," Finland captain Valtteri Filppula said after the historic victory, per Ryan Quigley of NBCOlympics.com.
The gold medal-winning group outscored opponents 22-8. They earned their victory, defeating every opponent put in front of them before besting a ROC team that had been the favorite to win gold.
The Finnish were not the only team to add to the history books this year.
Slovakia earned its first hockey medal in Winter Olympics play by blanking Sweden 4-0. They previously stunned the hockey world by upsetting the United States, ending the Americans' dreams of standing tall in the international competition.