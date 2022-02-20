Olympic 2022 Medal Counts: Results, Standings and Final Reaction

2 of 3

No team has ever won as many gold medals in a single Olympic games as Norway did in Beijing.

The country dominated the competition in this year's games en route to 16 golds and a total of 37, tops in each of those categories. Some 14 of those 37 came in the biathlon, an event the Norwegians typically have a stronghold on, with others coming in sports like ski jumping, speedskating and cross-country.

Most interestingly is that the country's medal-winning started and ended with the same athlete: cross-country skier Therese Johaug.

Unable to compete in the 2018 games in PyeongChang due to a positive drug test, she exploded back onto the international scene in 2022 with dominant performances in the 30-kilometer freestyle race, the women's skiathlon and the 10-kilometer.

"I am so proud and I am so happy. I was so, so happy 14 days ago when I got my first one, and I cannot believe I should have more," Johaug said after collecting her third gold medal of the games, per Andrew Das of The New York Times.

Even fierce winds and cold temperatures could not thwart her chase for the top prize in her sport. "I’m born in a small place where there’s a lot of wind and a lot of cold temperatures in the region, so this was nothing for me," she said, according to Martha Bellisle of the Associated Press.

The Russian Olympic Committee finished second with 32 overall medals, though there is still controversy looming in the form of Kamila Valieva and her performance in the Figure Skating Team Event. A ruling against the country or Valieva’s involvement would impact its gold medal count.

New Zealand won its first two gold medals in Winter Olympic history while Great Britain took home two medals (one gold, one silver) after being shut out early in the games.






