Daytona 500 2022: Storylines to Watch in NASCAR's Season Opener

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NASCAR Cup Series begins the 2022 season at the Daytona 500 with some familiar storylines in play.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson made an early statement about his title defense by earning the pole for Sunday's race at Daytona International Speedway.

Larson controlled the Cup Series circuit last season, but he has had some trouble at Daytona throughout his career.

The No. 5 car driver has five Top 10 finishes in 15 career Cup Series starts on the superspeedway and his team is looking to end a Daytona 500 drought that dates back to 2014.

Denny Hamlin experienced the opposite type of fortune as Larson in the qualifying session and Thursday's Duel races. The three-time Daytona 500 champion starts near the back of the field in 30th place.

Hamlin, Larson and the other Cup Series stars will try to gain some control of the race to avoid the big wrecks and to prevent an unexpected winner from emerging out of the field for the second straight year.

Michael McDowell's surprise victory last season gave hope for the smaller teams that a Daytona 500 win is possible, but for that to happen, a lot of luck and good strategy must be involved.