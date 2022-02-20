NBC Olympics Schedule 2022: Full Details for TV Coverage Replays

2 of 2

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Sunday's broadcast coverage will revolve heavily around the closing ceremony, which was once again directed by Chinese film director Zhang Yimou.

Yimou directed the opening ceremony and the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. As in the opening ceremony, themes like world unity and China's youth were prevalent.

"We lay much emphasis on 'people' in regard to the closing ceremony, and we have received help from all walks of life, Yimou said, per Lu Feiran of Shine.

During NBC's daytime coverage, fans can check out highlights from the figure skating gala exhibition. Many of the world's top skaters—including gold medalists Nathan Chen and Anna Shcherbakova—were on the ice to showcase their skills and personalities and to have a little fun.

"It's great to be able to show your personalities off and not take yourself too seriously," Eurosport commentator Louise Walden said, per Ben Southby of Eurosport.

Coverage of the women's 30km race in cross-country skiing and the team event in Alpine skiing is also slated to be part of the afternoon coverage.

In the evening NBC will look back at some of the defining moments of the games. Fans can likely expect recaps of the top performances in marquee events like figure skating, snowboarding and freestyle skiing. A recap of the men's and women's hockey tournaments also seems likely.

At NBCOlympics.com, fans can check out the entire men's hockey final between the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Finland. Nearly three hours of the figure skating gala are also available to re-watch, along with full replays of most major events.

From men's and women's curling and men's and women's freeski halfpipe to pairs ice skating and the men's and women's hockey semifinals, there's plenty for fans to catch up with via replay.

Fans should have no trouble revisiting their favorite events from the 2022 games before catching one of the closing ceremony re-airs and bidding adieu to the Winter Olympics that was.