2022 Winter Olympics: Final Medal Count and Countries with Most Gold

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

In 2018, Norway set a Winter Olympics record by winning 39 medals at the Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Expectations were high for the Norwegians again in 2022, as they seemed likely to win a large number of medals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Although Norway didn't break its own record, many of the nation's athletes had impressive showings. The Norwegians won 37 total medals at this year's Winter Games, which are now complete. That's tied for the second-most at a single Winter Olympics with the United States, which also won 37 in 2010.

Here's the final medal count for the 2022 Winter Games, followed by a closer look at the countries that will be leaving Beijing with the most gold.