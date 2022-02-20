2022 Winter Olympics: Final Medal Count and Countries with Most GoldFebruary 20, 2022
2022 Winter Olympics: Final Medal Count and Countries with Most Gold
In 2018, Norway set a Winter Olympics record by winning 39 medals at the Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Expectations were high for the Norwegians again in 2022, as they seemed likely to win a large number of medals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Although Norway didn't break its own record, many of the nation's athletes had impressive showings. The Norwegians won 37 total medals at this year's Winter Games, which are now complete. That's tied for the second-most at a single Winter Olympics with the United States, which also won 37 in 2010.
Here's the final medal count for the 2022 Winter Games, followed by a closer look at the countries that will be leaving Beijing with the most gold.
Final Medal Count
1. Norway: 37 (16 golds, eight silvers, 13 bronzes)
2. Russian Olympic Committee: 32 (six golds, 12 silvers, 14 bronzes)
3. Germany: 27 (12 golds, 10 silvers, five bronzes)
4. Canada: 26 (four golds, eight silvers, 14 bronzes)
5. United States: 25 (eight golds, 10 silvers, seven bronzes)
6. Sweden: 18 (eight golds, five silvers, five bronzes)
7. Austria: 18 (seven golds, seven silvers, four bronzes)
8. Japan: 18 (three golds, six silvers, nine bronzes)
9. Netherlands: 17 (eight golds, five silvers, four bronzes)
10. Italy: 17 (two golds, seven silvers, eight bronzes)
Complete final medal count available at NBCOlympics.com
Norway: 16 Gold Medals
Not only did Norway win the most medals at the 2022 Winter Games, but it had the most golds with 16. And it was also a Norwegian who captured the most golds of any single athlete in Beijing: Johannes Thingnes Bo, who competed in the men's biathlon events.
Bo won four gold medals by finishing first in the sprint, mass start, relay and mixed relay. The 28-year-old now owns five career Olympic golds, as his only previous first-place finish at the Winter Games came in the individual biathlon event in 2018.
Norway also had two athletes who won three gold medals apiece: Marte Olsbu Roiseland of the women's biathlon and Therese Johaug of women's cross-country skiing.
It was a balanced effort by the Norwegians, considering they won golds in biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping and speed skating. No country was more impressive, as Norway again dominated another Winter Games.
Germany: 12 Gold Medals
Germany ranked third in total medals, finishing behind Norway and the Russian Olympic Committee, but it had twice as many golds as the ROC. The Germans collected 12 golds, as only the Norwegians had more.
Many of Germany's gold medals were won in the bobsled and luge events. Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis each won two bobsled golds, while Johannes Ludwig, Natalie Geisenberger, Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl won two luge golds apiece, some of which came in doubles and relays.
Friedrich had a perfect showing for the second straight Winter Olympics. He won gold medals in each of the two events he competed in in 2018, and that was again the case in 2022, as he captured golds in the two-man and four-man bobsled events.
According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Friedrich is the first bobsledder in Olympic history to win gold in both the two-man and four-man events at back-to-back Winter Games. It was another impressive showing that helped lead the Germans to success.
China: 9 Gold Medals
China finished just outside the top 10 in the total medal count, as it ended up 11th with 15 medals. However, the majority of the medals that the host country won during the 2022 Winter Olympics were gold, as the Chinese ranked third with nine gold medals at the Games.
There were two Chinese athletes who won two golds: freestyle skier Eileen Gu and short-track speed skater Ren Ziwei. And not only did Gu win a pair of golds, but she was one of only 12 athletes at this year's Winter Games to capture three or more medals, as she also won a silver.
Gu was the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Winter Games in Olympic history. Her golds came in the big air and halfpipe events, and they were the first won by the 18-year-old in her Olympic career.
So while China may not have finished near the top of the total medal count, its athletes gave the home fans plenty to cheer for while watching this year's Winter Games, considering how many golds they captured.