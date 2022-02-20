2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Winners and Losers of the Games

0 of 9

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

After 19 days of competition and hundreds of medals awarded, the 2022 Beijing Games have reached their conclusion.

In the immediate aftermath, we're recognizing a handpicked collection of noteworthy storylines. While the focus is slightly skewed toward Team USA, other topics include Germany's dominance in sliding sports, speedskating records and Norway's finish atop the medal table for the second straight Winter Olympics.

And, of course, the Russian doping controversy.

The list is subjective and organized in no particular way, other than alternating between winners and losers from Beijing.