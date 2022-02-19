Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2022 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights

Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2022 Results: Winners, Grades and HighlightsFebruary 20, 2022
Impact Wrestling presented No Surrender Saturday, live from suburban New Orleans, featuring a stacked card of grudge matches and championship encounters.
Moose put the Impact World Championship on the line against his former associate W. Morrissey, Honor No More continued its hostile invasion of the company and Bullet Club's Guerillas of Destiny and "Switchblade" Jay White sought to earn victories in key showdowns.
Were they successful? What outcomes affected the foreseeable future of the company?
Find out now with this recap of the live event special.
Match Card
- Impact World Championship Match: W. Morrissey vs. Moose
- Knockouts World Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz (with Savannah Evans)
- Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, PCO and Vincent with Maria Kanellis) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Rich Swann and Steve Maclin)
- Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Guerillas of Destiny
- Eric Young vs. "Switchblade" Jay White
- Digital Media Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace
- Jonah vs. Black Taurus
- Deonna Purrazzo's Open Challenge for Either the AAA Reina de Reinas or Ring of Honor Women's Championship
- X-Division No. 1 Contender's Match: Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Jake Something vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey
- Countdown to No Surrender: Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler
- Countdown to No Surrender: Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok
X-Division champion Trey Miguel returned to the Impact Zone for the first time since the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, has mourned the passing of his mother and battled the underrated John Skyler in non-title competition.
Recognizing the possibility for a title opportunity would be his with a victory, Skyler took the fight to his smaller opponent. He worked the core of his opponent, delivering a shot to the midsection, then applying a Boston Crab as he looked to drive the fight out of his tenacious and resilient opponent.
Recovered and fired up, Miguel rocked Skyler with a big kick, then wiped him out on the arena floor. Skyler halted his momentum with a rolling senton off the ropes for a near-fall. Miguel shook it off, trapped Skyler in the corner and delivered a kick, then 619. The Meteora earned the champ the victory.
Result
Miguel defeated Skyler
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a good, solid wrestling match to kick off the night's festivities.
Miguel and Skyler set the tone for the rest of the night's show but by appearing here, the X-Division champion helped to hype the four-way No. 1 contender's match that will kick off the evening's broadcast.
Skyler is an underrated wrestler, a veteran performer with the skill to hang with anyone on the roster. He is in a rut but he will almost certainly be ready when the opportunity arrives. This was all about Miguel, and rightfully so, as he re-asserts himself in the company he has proudly represented for years.
Countdown to No Surrender: Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok
The Influence's Kaleb (with a K!) and Madison Rayne accompanied Tenille Dashwood to the squared circle for her match with Decay's Havok, accompanied by tag team partner Rosemary.
Havok dominated the opening moments of the match but a momentary distraction and an alert Dashwood rocked her with a knee to seize control. Dashwood sent Havok into the corner, then delivered consecutive crossbody blocks in the corner, but could only generate a two-count from the official.
Late in the match, Kaleb received a call from Knockouts tag team champions The IInspiration, distracting his charges. Havok recovered, delivered the tombstone piledriver and scored the come-from-behind victory.
Result
Havok defeated Dashwood
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a surprisingly one-sided match in Dashwood's favor but the bigger takeaway was the phone call that led to the Aussie's downfall.
Kaleb has been otherwise distracted in recent weeks by Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, fueling a rivalry between The IInspiration and The Influence over the Knockouts tag titles. This is all clearly leading to another showdown between those two teams but the question is whether it spells the end of Kaleb's super underrated run with Dashwood.
Fatal 4-Way to Determine the No. 1 Contender to the X-Division Championship
Bullet Club's Chris Bey, "The Inevitable" Ace Austin, Jake Something and "Speedball" Mike Bailey battled in the opening match of the pay-per-view broadcast, a shot at Trey Miguel's X-Division Championship at stake in an action-packed Fatal 4-Way Match.
Each competitor took turns soaring through the air, with Something and Bailey impressing with their aerial exploits.
Back and forth, counters and reversals gave way to Bey delivering the Art of the Finesse to Bailey. Austin sent him to the floor and set up for The Fold, only for Something to catch him and deliver Into the Void for the pinfall victory.
Result
Something defeated Bey, Austin and Bailey
Grade
B
Analysis
Give four incredibly talented wrestlers time and limited constraints and the result will be a balls-to-the-wall match with unrivaled feats of athleticism. That is what we got here, in a high-energy opener that set the stage for a big X-Division title match pitting Something against Miguel.
Something is a wrestler with untapped potential who finally has some momentum on his side. A show-stealing performance against Miguel for one of the most coveted titles in the company should help him finally attain the success and spotlight he should have had a long time ago.