Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2022 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights

Credit: Impact Wrestling

X-Division champion Trey Miguel returned to the Impact Zone for the first time since the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, has mourned the passing of his mother and battled the underrated John Skyler in non-title competition.

Recognizing the possibility for a title opportunity would be his with a victory, Skyler took the fight to his smaller opponent. He worked the core of his opponent, delivering a shot to the midsection, then applying a Boston Crab as he looked to drive the fight out of his tenacious and resilient opponent.

Recovered and fired up, Miguel rocked Skyler with a big kick, then wiped him out on the arena floor. Skyler halted his momentum with a rolling senton off the ropes for a near-fall. Miguel shook it off, trapped Skyler in the corner and delivered a kick, then 619. The Meteora earned the champ the victory.

Result

Miguel defeated Skyler

Grade

C

Analysis

This was a good, solid wrestling match to kick off the night's festivities.

Miguel and Skyler set the tone for the rest of the night's show but by appearing here, the X-Division champion helped to hype the four-way No. 1 contender's match that will kick off the evening's broadcast.

Skyler is an underrated wrestler, a veteran performer with the skill to hang with anyone on the roster. He is in a rut but he will almost certainly be ready when the opportunity arrives. This was all about Miguel, and rightfully so, as he re-asserts himself in the company he has proudly represented for years.