Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 15 Early Events

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

The United States locked in a top-five finish in the 2022 Winter Olympics medal table with three podium finishes late on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

David Wise and Alex Ferreira continued the American success in the men's skiing halfpipe event. The two athletes came in second and third, respectively, to add to their personal medal totals in the competition.

Wise picked up his third overall halfpipe medal. Before Friday, he was the only athlete to win gold in the event.

Ferreira followed up his silver from the Pyeongchang Games with a bronze on the halfpipe in Beijing.

The 24th overall medal for the United States came from the bobsled track on Saturday morning, as Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman took bronze in the two-woman event.

Meyers Taylor's bronze medal made her the fifth American athlete to win multiple medals at the Beijing Games.

Norway remained on top of the medal table after Saturday morning's events. The Russian Olympic Committee closed the gap on Norway by winning four medals over the last 24 hours.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Norway (15 gold, 8 silver, 12 bronze) - 35

2. Russian Olympic Committee (6 gold, 11 silver, 14 bronze) - 31

3. Canada (4 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze) - 25

4. Germany (11 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze) - 24

5. United States (8 gold, 9 silver, 7 bronze) - 24

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 15 Medal Winners

Two-Woman Bobsled

Gold: Germany (Laura Nolte/Deborah Levi)

Silver: Germany (Mariama Jamanka/Alexandra Burghardt)

Bronze: United States (Elana Meyers Taylor/Sylvia Hoffman)

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's 50km Mass Start

Gold: Alexander Bolshunov (ROC)

Silver: Ivan Yakimushkin (ROC)

Bronze: Simen Hegstad Krueger (Norway)

Men's Curling

Gold: Sweden

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: Canada

Figure Skating Pairs

Gold: Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (China)

Silver: Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (ROC)

Bronze: Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov (ROC)

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Halfpipe

Gold: Nico Porteous (New Zealand)

Silver: David Wise (United States)

Bronze: Alex Ferreira (United States)

Speedskating

Men's Mass Start

Gold: Bart Swings (Belgium)

Silver: Chung Jae-won (South Korea)

Bronze: Lee Seung-Hoon (South Korea)

Women's Mass Start

Gold: Irene Schouten (Netherlands)

Silver: Ivanie Blondin (Canada)

Bronze: Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy)

David Wise, Alex Ferreira Medal Again in Ski Halfpipe Event

The United States owns five of the nine medals ever awarded in the men's ski halfpipe event.

David Wise and Alex Ferreira added to the overall American medal haul and their personal totals with podium finishes behind New Zealand's Nico Porteous.

All three of the medalists in the event dropped their best scores in the first of three runs in the medal round.

Wise was one of two athletes to record a score above 90 points. The 90.75 netted on his first run was good enough for second place behind Porteous, who dropped a run that garnered a score of 93.00.

Ferreira's first-run score of 86.75 was good enough for third. Only one score above 80 was recorded in the final two runs as blustery conditions wreaked havoc on the halfpipe area at the Genting Snow Park.

Wise sai he had to embrace the conditions since the organizers opted not to postpone the event, per Yahoo's Jay Busbee:

"If anything, when it's really windy, it’s kind of a little bit of an advantage for me because I have these guys outweighed by 30 or 40 pounds. You just kind of embrace it and say, 'All right, this is the conditions that it is.’ Certainly, we would all like it to be a little nicer, but you have to go out there and do what you can on this day."

The 31-year-old Wise is the only athlete to win a medal in all three editions of the ski halfpipe event at the Olympics.

Elana Meyers Taylor Wins 2nd Medal in Beijing

Elana Meyers Taylor drove the United States bobsled team to a bronze medal on Saturday morning.

Meyers Taylor and her partner Sylvia Hoffman took third in the two-woman bobsled event behind two German pairs.

Meyers Taylor's bronze in the event followed up her silver in the inaugural monobob competition.

The bronze gave the 37-year-old her fifth overall Olympic medal and second in competition in Beijing.

Meyers Taylor is one of five athletes to produce multiple medals in China. Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won two golds, while Nathan Chen and the pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned two podium finishes in figure skating.

Prior to the conclusion of the bobsled events, Meyers Taylor was announced as the United States flag bearer for the closing ceremony set to take place on Sunday.