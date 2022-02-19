Closing Ceremony Beijing 2022 Performers: Known Celebrities, Musical Acts

Closing Ceremony Beijing 2022 Performers: Known Celebrities, Musical ActsFebruary 19, 2022
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will come to a close on Sunday. It's been a thrilling couple of weeks that kicked off with a spectacle on February 4 in the opening ceremony.
Directed by legendary Chinese film director Zhang Yimou (Hero, House of Flying Daggers), the opening ceremony focused on stunning visuals and about 3,000 performers. However, among the performers—many of whom were teenagers—there were no celebrities or well-known musical acts.
The absence of big names was likely due, in part, to the global COVID-19 pandemic and travel concerns. However, China's desired focus on themes like global peace and the nation's youth likely also played a role.
"Everyone strives to present Chinese teenagers to the world," Hebei North University student Deng Shaomei said, per Yanis Varoufakis of MNA International.
We can likely expect a similar scene for the closing ceremony, with another group performance instead of any famous musicians or entertainers.
Here's what we know.
Closing Ceremony Info
Date: Sunday, Feb. 20
Time: 7 a.m. ET (re-air at 8 p.m. ET)
TV: NBC (primetime)
Live Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com (first airing)
Known Performers
While the closing ceremony may not feature a global celebrity performing—though, there's certainly room for surprises—it's unlikely to be a wholly subdued affair.
Yimou, who also directed the 2008 Summer Games ceremonies in Beijing, has something intriguing in store. According to Lu Feiran of Shine, the closing ceremonies will hearken back to the 2008 games with a "modern technologies" presentation.
"At the moment when the Olympic flame goes out, the audience will feel that they could turn back time and travel back to 2008," Yimou said, per Feiran.
It seems that the athletes remaining in Beijing who attend the closing ceremonies will also take a central role. Per Feiran, Timou has teased a unique "trick" for when the athletes enter the stadium.
As for the performers, we're going to see many who took part in the opening ceremony. Again, many of them will be children from across China.
"We lay much emphasis on 'people' in regard to the closing ceremony, and we have received help from all walks of life, Yimou said, per Feiran.
There will also be an eight-minute teaser for the 2026 Winter Games, scheduled to be held in Milano and Cortina, Italy.
The theme of the Italian performance will be "Duality, Together."
What to Expect
Fans can expect lighting to also be central to the closing ceremony. According to Feiran, 20,000 red lanterns have been installed in the spectator area.
"There will be a moment when the lantern lights blend with the blue lights in the stadium," lighting designer Sha Xiaolan said, per Feiran. "We want to build a collision between the 'passion of red' and the 'romance of blue'."
In addition to performance, the closing ceremony will be centered around the Olympic flag hand-off from China to Italy and the transition from the 2022 Olympics to the 2026 Winter Games.
Keeping in line with the theme of world unity, athletes won't be grouped by nation by will instead march together. The United State has elected bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor as its flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.
Meyers Taylor was set to carry the flag in the opening ceremony but was unable to do so after testing positive for COVID-19.
"I was so honored to be named the Opening Ceremony flag bearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it's even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony," Meyers Taylor said, per Bill Chappell of NPR.
NBC has announced (h/t Dominic Patten and Erik Pedersen of Deadline) that celebrity figure skating >announcers Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir and sportscaster Terry Gannon will handle the broadcast.
NBC will re-air the closing ceremony at 8 p.m. ET and again at 11:35 p.m. ET. A full broadcast schedule for the Olympics' final day can be found at NBCOlympics.com.