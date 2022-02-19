Closing Ceremony Beijing 2022 Performers: Known Celebrities, Musical Acts

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will come to a close on Sunday. It's been a thrilling couple of weeks that kicked off with a spectacle on February 4 in the opening ceremony.

Directed by legendary Chinese film director Zhang Yimou (Hero, House of Flying Daggers), the opening ceremony focused on stunning visuals and about 3,000 performers. However, among the performers—many of whom were teenagers—there were no celebrities or well-known musical acts.

The absence of big names was likely due, in part, to the global COVID-19 pandemic and travel concerns. However, China's desired focus on themes like global peace and the nation's youth likely also played a role.

"Everyone strives to present Chinese teenagers to the world," Hebei North University student Deng Shaomei said, per Yanis Varoufakis of MNA International.

We can likely expect a similar scene for the closing ceremony, with another group performance instead of any famous musicians or entertainers.

Here's what we know.