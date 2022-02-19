ROC vs. Finland Hockey Gold-Medal Game Odds and Predictions

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Russian Olympic Committee backed up its status as the favorite to win the 2022 Winter Olympics men's hockey tournament by reaching the gold-medal game.

After winning gold in 2018 under the Olympic Athletes of Russia banner, the ROC is looking to repeat as champions.

A win on Saturday night over Finland would produce consecutive winners in men's hockey for the last four Olympics. Canada won back-to-back gold in 2010 and 2014.

Finland has always been in the medal mix, but it has not played for a gold since the 2006 Games in Turin, Italy.

The Finns have two silver medals from 1988 and 2006 and four bronze medals, with the latest coming in 2014.

Despite the lack of an Olympic gold medal in men's hockey, Finland is a slight favorite to win as of Saturday morning.

ROC vs. Finland Info

Date: Saturday, February 19

Start Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Puck Line: Finland -1.5

Over/Under: 4.5

Moneyline: Finland (-120; bet $120 to win $100), ROC (+100; bet $100 to win $100)

Preview

Finland comes into the gold-medal game in better form than the ROC, but that is because it played weaker opponents in its first two elimination contests.

Finland put up five goals on Switzerland and then downed Slovakia, who was a surprise semifinalist after beating the United States in the quarterfinal round.

The Finns were consistent against the weaker squads in the competition. It beat Slovakia twice, Latvia and Switzerland all by multiple goals.

Finland's lone one-goal victory came in overtime against Sweden in a game that decided first place out of Group C.

Sakari Manninen and Teemu Hartikainen drove the Finnish attack to the championship match. Both players have seven points, which ties them with Canada's Adam Tambellini for the most points by a single player in the competition.

Manninen is one of four Finnish players with at least three goals in Beijing. He produced two assists in Finland's toughest matchup against Sweden.

The overall scoring numbers look great for the Finns, but three of their seven knockout-round goals were empty-net tallies.

Finland will not blow out the ROC, which has played a handful of tight games in Beijing, including the 2-1 shootout win over Sweden in the semifinal round.

All of the ROC's five games have been decided by two goals or less. The team went 4-1 in those contests, with the only defeat coming in overtime against Czech Republic in the group phase.

Czech Republic was the only squad to produce multiple goals against the ROC defense. It held every other foe to one or zero tallies.

ROC's defensive form could end up as the difference-maker against the high-flying Finland attack.

If the ROC slows down the Finns and capitalizes on its opportunities, like it has in previous rounds, it could come away with another gold.

Finland's defense has been strong as well, but ROC turned in the more impressive victories by way of its defense, and that may give it the slightest of edges in what should be a tight final.

Prediction: ROC 3, Finland 2

