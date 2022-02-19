NBC Olympics Schedule 2022: Picks, TV Info, Times, Live Stream for Saturday

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

Two of the traditional Winter Olympics powers will go after two of the final gold medals handed out at the Beijing Games on Saturday.

Germany is in good position to win yet another gold medal in the sliding sports. It has three of the top four sleds in the four-man competition going into the third and fourth runs.

Germany entered Saturday with seven of eight gold medals in the sliding sports. It swept the luge and skeleton events and won the two-man bobsled.

The Russian Olympic Committee is in search of a second straight gold medal in men's hockey. The ROC squares off with Finland for first place in the final event, which is set for Saturday night.

Saturday Olympics Schedule

Bobsled: Two-woman Run 3 (7 a.m. ET, USA Network)

Women's Curling: Sweden vs. Switzerland bronze medal game (7:05 a.m. ET)

Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Slovakia bronze medal game (8:10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

Bobsled: Two-woman Run 4 (8:30 a.m. ET)

Alpine Skiing: Team Event (8 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Women's Curling: Japan vs. Great Britain gold-medal game (8:05 p.m. ET, CNBC)

Bobsled: Four-man Run 3 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 30-kilometer Mass Start (10 p.m. ET)

Bobsled: Four-man Run 4 (10:20 p.m. ET)

Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Finland gold-medal game (11:10 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Germany Sweeps Four-Man Bobsled

Germany sits in a strong position to record a medal sweep in the four-man bobsled event.

The sleds piloted by Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner sit in first and second place, respectively, after two runs. The two teams are separated by three-hundredths of a second.

The fourth-place slide led by Christoph Hafer resides 17-hundredths of a second behind third-place Canada.

Hafer's four-man team delivered a better time in the first run compared to Canada, so there is potential for the time difference to be made up.

Friedrich is going after his second straight gold medal in the four-man event, and he is in search of his second gold in Beijing after he won the two-man competition with Thorsten Margis.

Lochner and Hafer piloted the sleds that finished second and third in the two-man event, which gave Germany the lone medal sweep of the Beijing Games.

The top two German sleds have clear separation from the third-place contenders, and there is little chance they mess up and drop positions.

Hafer knows what it takes to be on the medal stand, and he can make up time on Canada in the third and fourth runs to beat out the North American nation.

A German medal sweep would be the fitting end to the country's time on the sliding track in Beijing. It won all but one luge, skeleton or bobsled gold entering Saturday morning.

ROC Tops Finland In Men's Hockey

The Russian Olympic Committee came into the men's hockey tournament as the favored side because it had the best non-NHL talent on its squad.

Canada and the United States suffered from the lack of NHL players and neither side made it into the medal rounds.

The ROC needed a shootout win to get past Sweden to reach the gold-medal game against Finland.

ROC won two close games against Denmark and Sweden to advance to the final, and its experience from those contests should help it on Saturday night.

Finland boasts a solid squad, and it has plenty of motivation to win the country's first gold medal in men's hockey.

However, the task will be tough for the four-time Olympics silver winner. ROC has arguably the deepest roster in the tournament, and the Finns did not face that level of competition so far in the knockout phase.

Finland eliminated Switzerland and Slovakia to get to the final. It avoided Czech Republic and the United States, both of whom were upset in the knockout round.

Finland's defense conceded a single goal in the elimination bracket, but it was a bit leaky in the group stage, giving up six goals, including three to Sweden in an overtime loss.

Some of the ROC athletes have played in a gold-medal game before, and that could ease some nerves, while Finland could play with extra pressure because the country's first gold is in front of it.

Finland is capable of pulling off the upset, but until it does, ROC has to be viewed as the favorite as the Russian athletes attempt a repeat. They won gold under the Olympic Athletes from Russia banner in 2018.