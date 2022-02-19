Daytona 500 2022: Predictions, Odds and Top Drivers for NASCAR Season Opener

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is almost here, and like always, the new campaign will begin in exciting fashion. The Daytona 500 is set to take place at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, and as recent history has shown, any driver could win the Great American Race.

Remember what happened in 2021? That's when Michael McDowell, who was 36 at the time, raced to victory in the Daytona 500 for his first Cup Series win in his 358th career start.

McDowell ended a run of Daytona 500 success for Denny Hamlin, who had won the race three times in a span of five years (2016, 2019 and 2020). But since 2010, Hamlin is the only driver who has won the Daytona 500 more than once, with nine other drivers in Victory Lane at the event over that time.

Here's a look at the drivers who have the best odds to win the 2022 Daytona 500, followed by a preview of the race and predictions for who will contend for the victory.

Top Odds to Win

Kyle Larson: +900 (bet $100 to win $900)

Denny Hamlin: +900

Ryan Blaney: +1000

Chase Elliott: +1100

Joey Logano: +1200

Brad Keselowski: +1400

William Byron: +1500

Kyle Busch: +1500

Alex Bowman: +1800

Austin Dillon: +1800

Bubba Wallace: +2000

Kurt Busch: +2000

Kevin Harvick: +2000

Martin Truex Jr.: +2000

Complete list of odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview, Predictions

Hendrick Motorsports drivers dominated the 2022 Cup Series season, as Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman combined to win 17 of the 36 races. Ten of those victories belonged to Larson, who captured his first career Cup Series title.

Although Hendrick drivers won nearly half the races, one they didn't win was the Daytona 500. In fact, a Hendrick Motorsports driver hasn't made it to Victory Lane at the Great American Race since Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. won in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014.

Could that drought end for the team in 2022? It's quite possible, as any of Larson, Elliott, Byron or Bowman could end up finishing in first place on Sunday. Larson and Bowman are on the front row after they secured their starting spots during Wednesday's qualifying, while Elliott will start 11th and Byron will start 23rd.

Larson may have fared well in 2021, but the 2022 Cup Series season could be different for him and every driver in the field. That's because NASCAR has introduced the Next Gen car, which nobody has much experience driving. The Daytona 500 will be the first points race to feature the new car.

If Michael McDowell can race his way to Victory Lane on Sunday, he'll join an exclusive group of drivers who have won in consecutive years. The only previous drivers to win back-to-back Daytona 500s are Richard Petty (1973 and 1974), Cale Yarborough (1983 and 1984), Sterling Marlin (1994 and 1995) and Denny Hamlin (2019 and 2020).

McDowell may still have only one Cup Series win after his surprise Daytona 500 victory last year, but he's been strong in practice this week. He had the fastest lap time of 46.71 seconds during Friday's third practice session.

So far this week, Fords have been the top cars in practice, as it has had at least the five fastest drivers in each of the first three practice sessions. A Ford has also been to Victory Lane at three of the past seven Daytona 500s, including McDowell last year.

But one of the things that makes the Daytona 500 exciting is its unpredictability. It doesn't matter who the top drivers in the Cup Series are, or who had the fastest cars in practices. A big crash can break out at any moment during the race, and that will shuffle the field and could lead to a surprise winner.

In order to race to victory at Daytona, a driver has to position himself well, avoid any potential mistakes or huge crashes and be near the front with enough time to make a move for the lead. So, who's going to do that in 2022?

Several Hendrick Motorsports should have solid performances, and at least one will likely be contending for the win. Hamlin has a good chance of being in the mix, while other favorites such as Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano could be battling for the lead late.

However, the prediction here is that Ryan Blaney will best all of those drivers and win his first career Daytona 500. The 28-year-old has had success at superspeedways in his Cup Series career, finishing in the top 10 at six of the past nine races at either Daytona or Talladega. He also won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last August for his first career win at Daytona.

Blaney continues to get better at superspeedways, and even though the Next Gen car presents a wild card, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford is a strong pick to win this year's Daytona 500.

Prediction: Blaney wins his first career Daytona 500

