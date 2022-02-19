Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2022: TV, Live Stream for Exhibition Gala

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With no more medals to chase, some of the top figure skaters in the world will perform Saturday night in the Exhibition Gala, an unscored event in which skill and creativity take center stage.

The event will represent the conclusion of the sport's presence on the Olympic stage and serve as little more than an opportunity for some of the world's best and brightest to show off after a heated and competitive two weeks.

Among the confirmed to compete are American Vincent Zhou, freshly out of COVID-19 quarantine, and a two-time gold medalist from China, Hanyu Yuzuru.

Schedule

Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 p.m.

How to Watch

Broadcast on NBC, stream via Peacock

Yuzuru finished a disappointing fourth in men's singles skating, missing the podium after winning back-to-back golds in the previous two Olympic games. That disappointment has not hurt his humility or appreciation for the fans and media attention paid to him.

"Looking forward to the support in the exhibition," he said, per Shintaro Kano of Olympics.com.

When asked why he had been seen talking to himself so much on the ice during practice, he said: "I was thinking about this and that, feeling grateful about where I am as I was talking to myself. I skated the way my heart felt. It might come off as self-centered, but I got in all the songs I wanted to get in."

Yuzuru will certainly be the fan-favorite among those in attendance and across social media, where he has a strong following.

For Zhou, the gala represents a shot at redemption in Beijing.

Zhou missed his opportunity at Olympic gold when he was forced into quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test the day after the team event. Any dreams he had of competing in the men's singles event were dashed.

"I did not watch the other events, but I did follow the results. I am beyond thrilled for what Nathan and Jason Brown were able to accomplish," he said, per Nick McCarvel of Olympics.com.

Confident in his own abilities, Zhou reiterated how difficult it was to watch his fellow countrymen excel on the international stage. "It was extremely difficult for me to see the results because I knew that I could have medalled. I know I could have pulled a score like that."

The event will serve as a platform for Zhou to showcase his abilities after this particular audience only got a taste of what he is capable of. "And I'm happy to have the chance to skate on Olympic ice in the gala. I don't want to dwell on the negatives," he said, per Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports.

Despite the disappointment of the games to this point, and looking ahead to the opportunity to shine that Saturday's event brings him, Zhou stayed positive.

"Appreciate the journey, not just the destination," he said. "Be proud of small victories every single day, and don't let one small result define you. And be grateful when you're breathing clean air."