Winter Olympics 2026: Stars to Watch for Milan Cortina

0 of 6

Simon Bruty/Getty Images

That's a wrap.

On Sunday, the curtain falls on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after three weeks filled with thrills, spills and controversy.

Next up: Italy in 2026. The Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo, which mounted the 1956 Winter Games, will be co-hosting along with the fashion mecca of Milan.

As part of a plan to try to incorporate more pre-existing infrastructure rather than building brand-new facilities, the 2026 Winter Olympics will have the broadest footprint ever, with event venues spread out across nearly 10,000 square miles in northern Italy.

Along with all your favorite events, one sport will be new on the agenda: ski mountaineering. As the name suggests, it's a grueling mix of climbs, cross-country and downhill skiing, over rougher terrain than we see on traditional courses. And it's quickly gaining popularity—especially in Europe.

While the shine from Beijing is still radiating, here's a look at some of the athletes we can't wait to watch in four years' time.