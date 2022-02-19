UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill have both looked the part of light heavyweight contenders at times. Now, they'll meet one another in the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

At one point, Walker was touted as the kind of fighter who could have the tools to unseat Jon Jones. At 6'6" with an 82-inch reach, he has similar physical dimensions and has fight-stopping power. Unfortunately for him, he's fallen well short of the hype.

He's dropped three of his last five fights.

He'll try to right the ship against a fighter in Jamahal Hill who has given less reason to doubt him. The 30-year-old is 9-1 with one no contest. He bounced back from his first loss with a win over Jimmy Crute last time we saw him.

Here's a look at the whole offering for Saturday night as well as previews and predictions for the biggest bouts on the card.