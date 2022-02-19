Olympics Closing Ceremony Time 2022: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Performers

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

And just like that, they're almost over.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will draw to a close on Sunday, with the final competitions in bobsleigh, cross country skiing, curling and ice hockey wrapping up late Saturday night in the U.S.

With a handful of medal events to come, it seems unlikely any nation will catch up to Norway in the medal count. As of Saturday morning in the U.S., Norway has the most overall medals (34) and the most golds (15). That's a new record for gold medals won at a single Winter Olympics.

The United States has 21 total medals, which currently ranks third, and eight gold medals.

Just like in the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony will be held at the Beijing National Stadium, nicknamed the Bird's Nest, and directed by Oscar nominee Zhang Yimou.

Everything you need to know to tune in to the closing ceremony, as well as what to watch for when you do, is below.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Olympics Closing Ceremony

Date: Sunday, Feb. 20

Time: 7 a.m. ET (re-airs in primetime at 8 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC (primetime)

Live Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com (first airing)

NBC has announced (h/t Deadline) that figure skating announcers Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir and sportscaster Terry Gannon will have the call of the closing ceremony. The three also announced the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Don't expect to see nearly as many athletes attend the closing ceremony as did the opening ceremony on Feb. 4. Given COVID-19 protocols, many athletes have been departing Beijing at the conclusion of their events.

The athletes who will still be on hand Sunday for their final events include men's hockey players for Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee, who are facing off in the gold-medal game; female curlers from Great Britain and Japan, who are competing in their gold-medal game; women's cross-country skiers and male bobsledders.

Athletes who have events on Saturday may attend the closing ceremony, as well.

There won't be many spectators in attendance at the Bird's Nest, and the ones who are will have been selected by Chinese organizers.

Yimou's artistic program will likely be smaller in nature than the opening ceremony. There are no confirmed performers announced as of yet.

The hallmark of the closing ceremony will be Beijing handing the Olympics flag off to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, as Italy will host the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. The Italian Olympic Committee will also likely make a presentation to kick off its own preparations for the Games.

The Olympic flame will also be extinguished.

Team USA elected bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor as the United States' flag bearer for the closing ceremony. She had been slated to perform the role in the opening ceremony but tested positive for COVID-19, and speedskater Brittany Bowe took her place.

Unlike in the opening ceremony, in the closing ceremony, athletes aren't grouped by nation when they march behind the flag bearers but rather march together.

If you're not able to watch the live ceremony or the prime-time re-air, NBC will also broadcast the closing ceremony at 11:35 p.m. ET.