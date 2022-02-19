Olympic Freestyle Skiing 2022: Medal Winners for All Events at Beijing

Olympic Freestyle Skiing 2022: Medal Winners for All Events at BeijingFebruary 19, 2022
Representing the host nation, China's Eileen Gu had a terrific showing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In fact, the freestyle skier made history with her performances.
Gu became the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Olympics, as she earned golds in both the big air and halfpipe competitions while also receiving a silver in the slopestyle event. The 18-year-old had never previously taken part in the Olympics, and she also became the youngest freestyle skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
While Gu was impressive, there were plenty of other freestyle skiers who had strong showings at this year's Winter Games. The sport held 12 total events, all of which are now complete after New Zealand's Nico Porteous won the gold in men's halfpipe on Friday night (Saturday in Beijing).
Here's the list of every freestyle skier who won a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
2022 Olympic Freestyle Skiing Medalists
Men's Moguls
Gold: Walter Wallberg, Sweden
Silver: Mikael Kingsbury, Canada
Bronze: Ikuma Horishima, Japan
Women's Moguls
Gold: Jakara Anthony, Australia
Silver: Jaelin Kauf, United States
Bronze: Anastasiia Smirnova, Russian Olympic Committee
Men's Aerials
Gold: Qi Guangpu, China
Silver: Oleksandr Abramenko, Ukraine
Bronze: Ilya Burov, Russian Olympic Committee
Women's Aerials
Gold: Xu Mengtao, China
Silver: Hanna Huskova, Belarus
Bronze: Megan Nick, United States
Men's Big Air
Gold: Birk Ruud, Norway
Silver: Colby Stevenson, United States
Bronze: Henrik Harlaut, Sweden
Women's Big Air
Gold: Eileen Gu, China
Silver: Tess Ledeux, France
Bronze: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland
Men's Halfpipe
Gold: Nico Porteous, New Zealand
Silver: David Wise, United States
Bronze: Alex Ferreira, United States
Women's Halfpipe
Gold: Eileen Gu, China
Silver: Cassie Sharpe, Canada
Bronze: Rachael Karker, Canada
Men's Ski Cross
Gold: Ryan Regez, Switzerland
Silver: Alex Fiva, Switzerland
Bronze: Sergey Ridzik, Russian Olympic Committee
Women's Ski Cross
Gold: Sandra Naslund, Sweden
Silver: Marielle Thompson, Canada
Bronze: Daniela Maier, Germany
Men's Slopestyle
Gold: Alex Hall, United States
Silver: Nick Goepper, United States
Bronze: Jesper Tjader, Sweden
Women's Slopestyle
Gold: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland
Silver: Eileen Gu, China
Bronze: Kelly Sildaru, Estonia
It's not a surprise that Eileen Gu became one of the breakout stars of the 2022 Winter Olympics. She had been performing well in multiple events in recent years, and she seemed poised to contend for medals in Beijing.
That turned out to be exactly what happened, continuing her run of success at freestyle skiing competitions. Gu won two golds and a silver at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, captured two golds and a bronze at the 2021 Winter X Games and earned two golds and a bronze at the 2021 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships.
Gu's final performance of the 2022 Olympics came in the women's halfpipe on Friday, when she posted a score of 95.25 on the second of her three runs in the final to capture her second gold of the Winter Games. She also had a score of 93.25 on her first run, which was higher than any of the scores posted by the other 11 finalists.
It was such a dominant performance that it was clear Gu was going to win by her third run.
"I was very emotional at the top, and I chose to do a victory lap," Gu said, per Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press. "Because I felt like, for the first time, I like really deserved it and I really earned it."
Another freestyle skier who had a strong showing at the 2022 Winter Olympics was Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud. The 22-year-old won the gold medal in the slopestyle event, and she also earned the bronze in the big air competition.
In women's slopestyle, Gremaud had a score of 86.56 on her second run of the final. Gu nearly captured the gold in that event, as she had an impressive final run that earned her a score of 86.23. But it wasn't enough to knock Gremaud off the top of the medal stand.
It was the first time that Gremaud had won an Olympic gold, as her only medal prior to this year came when she earned the silver in women's slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Games.
The only freestyle skier from the United States to win a gold medal at this year's Winter Olympics was Alex Hall, who placed first in the men's slopestyle event. Team USA dominated that competition, as Nick Goepper also captured the silver.
"I was stoked," Hall said, per Eddie Pells of the Associated Press. "I wanted to come out here and show the world what I do as a skier, and show the creativity, and thinking outside the box."
Hall had never previously won a medal at the Winter Olympics. As for Goepper, he now has two silvers and a bronze, all in slopestyle, which was introduced to the Winter Games in 2014.