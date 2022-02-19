Olympic Freestyle Skiing 2022: Medal Winners for All Events at Beijing

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Representing the host nation, China's Eileen Gu had a terrific showing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In fact, the freestyle skier made history with her performances.

Gu became the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Olympics, as she earned golds in both the big air and halfpipe competitions while also receiving a silver in the slopestyle event. The 18-year-old had never previously taken part in the Olympics, and she also became the youngest freestyle skier to win an Olympic gold medal.

While Gu was impressive, there were plenty of other freestyle skiers who had strong showings at this year's Winter Games. The sport held 12 total events, all of which are now complete after New Zealand's Nico Porteous won the gold in men's halfpipe on Friday night (Saturday in Beijing).

Here's the list of every freestyle skier who won a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

2022 Olympic Freestyle Skiing Medalists

Men's Moguls

Gold: Walter Wallberg, Sweden

Silver: Mikael Kingsbury, Canada

Bronze: Ikuma Horishima, Japan

Women's Moguls

Gold: Jakara Anthony, Australia

Silver: Jaelin Kauf, United States

Bronze: Anastasiia Smirnova, Russian Olympic Committee

Men's Aerials

Gold: Qi Guangpu, China

Silver: Oleksandr Abramenko, Ukraine

Bronze: Ilya Burov, Russian Olympic Committee

Women's Aerials

Gold: Xu Mengtao, China

Silver: Hanna Huskova, Belarus

Bronze: Megan Nick, United States

Men's Big Air

Gold: Birk Ruud, Norway

Silver: Colby Stevenson, United States

Bronze: Henrik Harlaut, Sweden

Women's Big Air

Gold: Eileen Gu, China

Silver: Tess Ledeux, France

Bronze: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland

Men's Halfpipe

Gold: Nico Porteous, New Zealand

Silver: David Wise, United States

Bronze: Alex Ferreira, United States

Women's Halfpipe

Gold: Eileen Gu, China

Silver: Cassie Sharpe, Canada

Bronze: Rachael Karker, Canada

Men's Ski Cross

Gold: Ryan Regez, Switzerland

Silver: Alex Fiva, Switzerland

Bronze: Sergey Ridzik, Russian Olympic Committee

Women's Ski Cross

Gold: Sandra Naslund, Sweden

Silver: Marielle Thompson, Canada

Bronze: Daniela Maier, Germany

Men's Slopestyle

Gold: Alex Hall, United States

Silver: Nick Goepper, United States

Bronze: Jesper Tjader, Sweden

Women's Slopestyle

Gold: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland

Silver: Eileen Gu, China

Bronze: Kelly Sildaru, Estonia

It's not a surprise that Eileen Gu became one of the breakout stars of the 2022 Winter Olympics. She had been performing well in multiple events in recent years, and she seemed poised to contend for medals in Beijing.

That turned out to be exactly what happened, continuing her run of success at freestyle skiing competitions. Gu won two golds and a silver at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, captured two golds and a bronze at the 2021 Winter X Games and earned two golds and a bronze at the 2021 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships.

Gu's final performance of the 2022 Olympics came in the women's halfpipe on Friday, when she posted a score of 95.25 on the second of her three runs in the final to capture her second gold of the Winter Games. She also had a score of 93.25 on her first run, which was higher than any of the scores posted by the other 11 finalists.

It was such a dominant performance that it was clear Gu was going to win by her third run.

"I was very emotional at the top, and I chose to do a victory lap," Gu said, per Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press. "Because I felt like, for the first time, I like really deserved it and I really earned it."

Another freestyle skier who had a strong showing at the 2022 Winter Olympics was Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud. The 22-year-old won the gold medal in the slopestyle event, and she also earned the bronze in the big air competition.

In women's slopestyle, Gremaud had a score of 86.56 on her second run of the final. Gu nearly captured the gold in that event, as she had an impressive final run that earned her a score of 86.23. But it wasn't enough to knock Gremaud off the top of the medal stand.

It was the first time that Gremaud had won an Olympic gold, as her only medal prior to this year came when she earned the silver in women's slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Games.

The only freestyle skier from the United States to win a gold medal at this year's Winter Olympics was Alex Hall, who placed first in the men's slopestyle event. Team USA dominated that competition, as Nick Goepper also captured the silver.

"I was stoked," Hall said, per Eddie Pells of the Associated Press. "I wanted to come out here and show the world what I do as a skier, and show the creativity, and thinking outside the box."

Hall had never previously won a medal at the Winter Olympics. As for Goepper, he now has two silvers and a bronze, all in slopestyle, which was introduced to the Winter Games in 2014.