Daytona 500 2022: Complete TV Schedule, Starting Order After the Duels

The Daytona Duels gave us a small glimpse into which teams will be successful during Sunday's Daytona 500.

The Hendrick Motorsports pair of Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman earned spots on the front row by topping Wednesday's qualifying session.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher landed on the second row through two very different types of victories from Thursday's Duels.

Keselowski used a pass with a few laps to go to overtake Ryan Blaney and win Duel 1. Buescher benefited from Joey Logano's spin on the final lap to win Duel 2.

Logano's final-lap crash on Thursday forced him to go to a backup car, which means he will start at the rear of the field.

A handful of teammates are stacked up together in the starting order, and there is a good chance the Hendrick and Team Penske drivers spend most of the first stage in front of the field.

Daytona 500 Info

Date: Sunday, February 20

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Preview

The Hendrick Motorsports cars were the fastest during Wednesday's qualifying, and there is a good chance that team controls the first stage of the race.

Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman will start on the front row, Chase Elliott begins the race in 11th place, and William Byron will be back in 23rd.

Three or four of the Hendrick Chevrolet machines could band together and hold on to the lead in what is typically the more conservative of the stages at Daytona International Speedway.

No one wants to lose the Daytona 500 in the first 150 miles, and that could lead to drivers not being too aggressive and feeling out which drivers are willing to draft with them outside of their teams.

The larger teams will have their drivers band together, and then smaller teams with associations to them will add to the alliance.

For example, Harrison Burton of Wood Brothers Racing will team up with the Team Penske cars, which means he, Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney can form a strong trio from the start while Logano works his way through the field.

The Daytona 500 will become more chaotic and individualistic as the race goes on, but the first 150-200 miles will be about positioning and avoiding the big wrecks that are regular occurrences at Daytona.

The second half of the race will be more about strategy, and you will see drivers and teams take more risks to get out in front.

The chaotic nature of last year's race led to Michael McDowell winning his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race.

A long-shot winner, like McDowell, may not be possible again, but with so many variables involved at Daytona, it is hard to imagine Larson and Bowman will dictate the race for all 500 miles.