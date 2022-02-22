11 College Football Teams That Are 1 Piece Away from Making the CFB Playoff

0 of 11

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

As we gear up for spring practices and start our projections for next college football season, one thing is clear: Everything is murky in the race for the College Football Playoff.

Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State should be the three best teams in the country next year, but everything else is a crapshoot beyond that. So many teams could turn into immediate contenders if they find the one final piece to their respective puzzles.

We're here to sift through those title hopefuls and what they need to rise closer to the defending champion Bulldogs, runner-up Crimson Tide and loaded Ohio State Buckeyes.

In some cases, it's a player or position. In others, it's something intangible. They're all massively important, though.