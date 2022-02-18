Beijing 2022 Olympics: Updated Medal Count and Remaining Schedule

Beijing 2022 Olympics: Updated Medal Count and Remaining ScheduleFebruary 18, 2022
As the 2022 Olympic games wind down, several sports are still set for gold medal matches.
Freestyle skiing, speed skating, bobsleigh and pairs figure skating will still crown champions in Beijing but the medal games in men's ice hockey and men's curling are among the most interesting of the bunch.
Finland will look to secure the gold medal in men's hockey but will have to overcome either Sweden or the Russian Olympic Committee in order to do so.
In curling, Great Britain will look for its first medal of the games as it competes for gold in men's curling.
What can viewers expect from those events and what other sports are still scheduled to complete in Beijing?
Updated Medal Count
- Norway (15 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze, 34 total)
- Germany (10 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze, 22 total)
- United States (8 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze, 21 total)
- China (8 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, 14 total)
- Sweden (7 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, 16 total)
- Netherlands (7 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, 16 total)
- Switzerland (7 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, 14 total)
- Austria (6 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze, 17 total)
- Russian Olympic Committee (5 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze, 27 total)
- France (5 gold, 7 silver, 2 bronze, 14 total)
Full Olympic medal table available at Olympics.com
Remaining Schedule
Friday, February 18
Alpine Skiing: Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals (9:00 p.m.)
Alpine Skiing: Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals (9:40 p.m.)
Alpine Skiing: Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals (10:09 p.m.)
Alpine Skiing: Mixed Team Parallel Small Final (10:28 p.m.)
Alpine Skiing: Mixed Team Parallel Big Final (10:37 p.m.)
Bobsleigh: 4-Man Heat 1 (8:30 p.m.)
Bobsleigh: 4-Man Heat 2 (10:05 p.m.)
Freestyle Skiing: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1 (8:30 p.m.)
Freestyle Skiing: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2 (8:58 p.m.)
Freestyle Skiing: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 (9:25 p.m.)
Saturday, February 19
Bobsleigh: 2-Woman Heat 3 (7:00 a.m.)
Bobsleigh: 2-Woman Heat 4 (8:30 a.m.)
Bobsleigh: 4-Man Heat 3 (8:30 p.m.)
Bobsleigh: 4-Man Heat 4 (10:20 p.m.)
Cross Country Skiing: Men's 50k Mass Start Free (1:00 a.m.)
Curling: Men's Gold Medal Game - Sweden vs. Great Britain (1:50 a.m.)
Curling: Women's Bronze Medal Game (7:05 a.m.)
Curling: Women's Gold Medal Game (8:05 p.m.)
Figure Skating: Pairs Skating - Free Skate (6:00 a.m.)
Figure Skating: Exhibition Gala (11:00 p.m.)
Ice Hockey: Men's Bronze Medal Game - TBD vs. Slovakia (8:10 a.m.)
Ice Hockey: Men's Gold Medal Game - Finland vs. TBD (11:10 p.m.)
Speed Skating: Men's Mass Start Semifinals (2:00 a.m.)
Speed Skating: Women's Mass Start Semifinals (2:45 a.m.)
Speed Skating: Men's Mass Start Finals (3:30 a.m.)
Speed Skating: Women's Mass Start Finals (4:00 a.m.)
Sunday, February 20
Cross Country Skiing: Women's 30k Mass Start Free (1:30 a.m.)
Finland to Play for Gold Following Semifinal Win
Finland will play for gold in Beijing following a shutout victory over Slovakia in the semis.
The victory was fueled by the Finnish defense, which has been its strength throughout these games and the most obvious reason they find themselves one win away from immortality. They shut down the Slovaks early and often, needing just a one-goal pad to secure the victory.
The second goal came after the opposition pulled their goalie.
Slovakia was coming off a shocking defeat of the United States that sent the Americans packing, but could not muster the same offensive output against the smothering defense of the Finns.
The team understands that defense is its strong suit but with a gold medal on the line, it must find ways to create offense.
Sakari Manninen said after the game, "We know that we have really good defense, that is our strength. We are ready on that but we need to play with the puck more in the offense, create penalties and get the opponents a little bit tired," (h/t Olympics.com).
Finland awaits the winner of Friday's semi between Sweden and the Russian Olympic Committee.
The Finns have already defeated Sweden, 4-3, and know what to expect from that team. A showdown with the ROC would be their first meeting of these games.
Great Britain Medals Hopes Alive, Will Compete for Gold in Men's Curling
Great Britain has yet to earn a single medal in Beijing but that will change Saturday when the country's men's curling team competes for gold against Sweden.
The team is fresh off an 8-4 victory over the United States, ensuring it will leave the 2022 games with at least one medal. A win over Sweden would give Great Britain its first gold in the event in two decades.
The country has struggled in Beijing, with any previous hopes of attaining medals dashed on the international stage. With the men guaranteed at least a silver medal, the country can erase any fears of not medaling for the first time since 1992.
"That's one thing we've showed all season. We've come from a squad of nine people to a team that have won the Europeans, qualified for the Olympic Games and now have a semifinal spot. I don't think you can turn your back on this team. We've shown a lot of character, a lot of grit and determination and we fully deserve the spot," skipper Eve Muirhead siad after the victory over the US (h/t Tom Hamilton of ESPN).
Great Britain's women's team will also have an opportunity to bring home a medal. First, though, it battles Sweden in the semis.