Beijing 2022 Olympics: Updated Medal Count and Remaining Schedule

Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

As the 2022 Olympic games wind down, several sports are still set for gold medal matches.

Freestyle skiing, speed skating, bobsleigh and pairs figure skating will still crown champions in Beijing but the medal games in men's ice hockey and men's curling are among the most interesting of the bunch.

Finland will look to secure the gold medal in men's hockey but will have to overcome either Sweden or the Russian Olympic Committee in order to do so.

In curling, Great Britain will look for its first medal of the games as it competes for gold in men's curling.

What can viewers expect from those events and what other sports are still scheduled to complete in Beijing?