Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 13 Early Events

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

The United States earned two medals on Thursday morning at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the main story out of Beijing focused on which athlete did not medal.

Mikaela Shiffrin crashed in the slalom portion of the women's combined event to leave her without a medal from five events in Beijing.

Shiffrin entered the Beijing Games as one of the top American medal hopefuls. There were expectations for her to win multiple medals of some kind. The U.S. has a single medal from the individual Alpine skiing events, and the team event will be the last one to be contested.

The women's figure skating competition was also made about the athlete who did not medal. Kamila Valieva suffered a series of falls in her free skate to drop from first to fourth as questions have surrounded her eligibility in the competition.

The Russian Olympic Committee still came away with first and second place in the competition to add to its medal tally. ROC trails Norway by three in the overall medal table.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Norway (14 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze) - 29

2. Russian Olympic Committee (5 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze) - 26

3. Germany (10 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze) - 22

4. United States (8 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze) - 21

5. Canada (4 gold, 5 silver, 11 bronze) - 20

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 13 Medal Winners

Alpine Skiing

Women's Combined

Gold: Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)

Silver: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)

Bronze: Federica Brignone (Italy)

Figure Skating

Women's Competition

Gold: Anna Shcherbakova (ROC)

Silver: Aleksandra Trusova (ROC)

Bronze: Kaori Sakamoto (Japan)

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Ski Cross

Gold: Sandra Naeslund (Sweden)

Silver: Marielle Thompson (Canada)

Bronze: Daniela Maier (Germany)

Women's Hockey

Gold: Canada

Silver: United States

Bronze: Finland

Nordic Combined

Men's Team Large Hill

Gold: Norway

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Japan

Speedskating

Women's 1000m

Gold: Miho Takagi (Japan)

Silver: Jutta Leerdam (Netherlands)

Bronze: Brittany Bowe (United States)

Shiffrin Fails to Earn Individual Medal

Shiffrin entered the slalom portion of the women's combined in fifth place. She had a decent chance to win her first medal in Beijing in the fifth and final individual event, but once again, she crashed out.

The 26-year-old failed to complete the slalom course for the second time in China after not finishing the regular slalom competition earlier in the Games.

The three-time Olympic medalist will leave Beijing without an individual medal, which is something that has happened before to the two American skiers. Lindsey Vonn, Bode Miller and Ted Ligety all came away empty from one Olympics during their careers, and they are still considered some of the best skiers in American history.

Shiffrin was understandably hard on herself in her interview with NBC after the competition.

"Oh, man, I don't know if anybody has failed that hard with so many opportunities maybe in the history of the Olympics," Shiffrin said. "But I'll take it. I mean, it is a joke. That's fine. I just really selfishly wanted to have a good run of slalom down this hill, and I'll be left wanting there."

Shiffrin can still compete in the team event, which allows her to potentially leave China with one medal.

The United States own a single alpine skiing medal from Beijing, which is two fewer than the total earned four years ago.

The Americans picked up two medals in other sports Thursday. The women's hockey team took silver in a loss to Canada, and Brittany Bowe earned bronze in the women's 1,000 meters in speedskating.

ROC Goes 1-2 in Women's Figure Skating Without Valieva

The Russian Olympic Committee was expected to win the women's figure skating competition, but most predicted Valieva to capture gold.

Over the last week, she became a controversial figure in the sports world because of a positive drug test that emerged from late December.

Valieva was allowed to compete in the Olympic women's event, but the IOC ruled that no medal ceremonies would be held if the 15-year-old finished in the top three.

The Russian was in first place following the short program, but she was unable to remain on top in the free skate. She went through a tumultuous free skate that featured a few falls and it dropped her to fourth place in the event.

ROC skaters Anna Shcherbakova and Aleksandra Trusova finished first and second with free-skate scores that eclipsed 175 points.

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto moved up to third place with Valieva's drop.

Unfortunately for the medalists, not many people will remember who placed in the top three since the competition will be remembered for the controversy and the eventual failure of Valieva in the free skate.