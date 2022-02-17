X

    Olympic Hockey Results 2022: Medal Winners for Women's Tournament

    BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 17: Marie-Philip Poulin #29 and Rebecca Jonhston #6 Team Canada celebrates their gold medals after winning the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal match between Team Canada and Team United States on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 17, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)
    The Canada women's hockey team waited four years to avenge its loss to the United States in the finals of the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Thursday, they completed their journey and secured a gold medal at the expense of their previous conquerors.

    In a bit of poetic justice, they won by the same 3-2 scoreline they found themselves on the losing end of the last time the teams met with gold on the line. 

    "This is redemption," Marie-Philip Poulin told the press after the game. "It's just so good. It's a great feeling. It was one hell of an effort."  

    Poulin scored two of her team's three goals in a game that was never really as close as the score indicated.

    The victory returned Canada to the top of the global hockey scene, a place that had become reflective of the country's excellence in the sport. 

        

    Medal Winners

    Gold: Canada

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Finland

          

    Canada's dominance was indisputable in the Olympics.

    The team outscored opponents 24-5 in the medal round, including an 11-0 dismantling of Sweden in the quarterfinals. They demolished the opposition throughout the entire Games and won the country's first Olympic gold medal in women's hockey in nearly a decade.

    Canada had defeated the United States earlier in the Games by a score of 4-2, hinting both at a championship showdown between the two and the eventual outcome of it.

    After the gold-medal game, American Amanda Kessel discussed the emotions following the disappointing loss, per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today: "It stings for a while. I won't forget this, probably, forever."

    Forward Hilary Knight said: "I don't think we scratched the surface with our ability to play. It is what it is. They won a gold medal. We didn't. I've seen us put together 60 minutes. That just wasn't it."

    The United States outshot Canada in both losses by a total of 93-48.

    "I think a big thing for us is quality over quantity. I know today the Americans took a bunch of outside shots. We have the best goaltender in the world in Ann-Renee [Desbiens]. They're not going to be scoring from the outside very often," Canadian forward Sarah Nurse said after the game.

    The two countries have dominated international competition, winning every gold medal since 1998 when the sport was added to the Olympics.

    Based on their play in these games, that dominance does not appear to be ending anytime soon.

    Finland won the bronze medal for the second time in as many years, blanking Switzerland, 4-0.

    Redemption, the theme of these medal games, reared its head against as Finland's victory came after a disappointing 3-2 loss to their opponents in the prelims.  

