NBA 3-Point Contest 2022: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

Some of the best three-point shooters in the NBA come together for Saturday's 3-Point Contest in Cleveland, Ohio.

Every member of the eight-player field will be in search of his first 3-Point crown on All-Star Game weekend.

Zach LaVine and Trae Young are the only members of the octet with experience from the skills competition. LaVine also participated in the Slam Dunk Contest early in his career.

Fred VanVleet owns the highest three-point numbers of the group (4.0). He is second to Stephen Curry in three-point shots made per contest this season.

Six of the eight participants rank in the top 20 of three-point makes per game. Luke Kennard and Karl-Anthony Towns are the only two who are not that high on the list.

3-Point Contest Odds

Patty Mills: +440 (bet $100 to win $440)

Fred VanVleet: +440

Trae Young: +490

Desmond Bane: +550

Zach LaVine: +600

Luke Kennard: +600

CJ McCollum: +950

Karl-Anthony Towns: +1200

Preview

Patty Mills and VanVleet make sense as the co-favorite to win the 3-Point Contest.

VanVleet is one of two players in the NBA to average four or more three-point makes per game this season, with Curry being the other.

Mills ranks sixth in three-point makes per contest. He is the closest player in the eight-man field to VanVleet in that category. VanVleet made five or six three-pointers in four of his past five games, while Mills has been a bit cooler from the field lately.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has a single game with a trio of triples in his past five contests. Part of the inefficiency is because more attention has been paid to him with the Nets' top scorers sidelined.

Desmond Bane might be the best non-favorite to back for Saturday's competition in Cleveland. The 23-year-old knocked down seven three-pointers in the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Bane recorded four triples in two other games in February, and he is averaging 16.1 points per game in February.

CJ McCollum carries the most intriguing odds at +950. The New Orleans Pelicans guard ranks 11th in three-point makes per game and has a pair of 30-point performances in his past three outings.

If anything, McCollum comes into Cleveland with a ton of confidence, which could help him shoot loose and make a deep run in the competition.

The 3-Point Contest features five shooting zones spread across the court, each with four regular balls and a two-point ball. Every regular ball is worth one point. Each competitor gets to choose an entire rack of money balls for one spot on the floor. There will also be two opportunities to nail a three-point ball throughout the round.

The top three competitors advance to the championship round, and a winner will be determined from that three-man final.

Prediction: 1. Fred VanVleet, 2. Desmond Bane, 3. CJ McCollum.

