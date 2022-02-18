Potential Cap Casualties Who Could Alter the 2022 NFL Free Agent Market

Potential Cap Casualties Who Could Alter the 2022 NFL Free Agent MarketFebruary 18, 2022
Free agency is a huge part of the NFL offseason, and fans don't have to go too far to find lists of the top players set to hit the market or team-by-team predictions.
It's worth remembering, though, that the free-agent market won't be set until it actually opens on March 16. Every year, players become available on the cusp of free agency as a result of financially motivated moves.
Last offseason, for example, Eric Fisher, Kyle Van Noy, Duke Johnson Jr., Kyle Rudolph, Jared Cook and Riley Reiff were just some of the players released in cap-saving cuts before the start of free agency. We're going to see more cap casualties in 2022, and some of the potential cuts could significantly impact the open market.
Below, you'll find a list of nine notable players who could be released before the start of free agency. Not every potential cut is likely, but each makes sense for its own reasons—largely financial, but also based on factors like roster construction, recent performance and player health. We'll dive into the specifics of each situation and how each player could alter free agency.
Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Bryan Bulaga, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
For nearly a decade, Bryan Bulaga was a reliable right tackle for the Green Bay Packers. Since signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, though, he's been plagued by injuries.
Bulaga appeared in only 10 games (back) for Los Angeles in 2020 and then one game in 2021 because of back and groin injuries. He heads into the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $14 million. The Chargers could save roughly $10.75 million by parting with the 32-year-old.
Now, Los Angeles isn't hurting for cap space. It's projected to have $57.5 million in cap space available, second-most in the NFL. However, $10.75 million is still a lot of cash to pay a player who barely contributed last season.
This year's right-tackle market—headlined by the likes of Trenton Brown, Germain Ifedi and Riley Reiff—isn't particularly strong. The positional pool will be improved if Bulaga enters free agency as a cap casualty.
Bulaga's recent injury history would make him a bit of a gamble. If the medicals check out, though, Bulaga could quickly climb the wish lists of right-tackle-needy teams.
Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
Cole Beasley was a productive receiver for the Buffalo Bills and their No. 1-ranked passing offense in 2021. However, the slot specialist—who will turn 33 in April—was less impactful than he was a year ago.
In 2020, Beasley finished with 82 receptions, 967 yards and four touchdowns. This past season, he caught the same 82 passes but for only 693 yards and one score. With pass-catchers like Emmanuel Sanders, Dawson Knox and Gabriel Davis becoming key pieces in the offense, Beasley could be expendable.
A contract restructuring is probably Buffalo's first option, as Beasley has earned the trust of quarterback Josh Allen. That said, a release is not impossible.
"First, Beasley is under contract for 2022. Second, Allen likes and trusts Beasley a great deal. And third, the Bills will want to minimize the turnover at receiver," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic wrote. "But something has to give."
If Buffalo cannot restructure Beasley's contract, it could save $6.1 million by releasing him outright. This will be a solid free-agent receiver class, one with players like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Christian Kirk at the forefront. Beasley would be a savvy veteran option for teams, though, and he could impact the markets of guys looking to headline the slot market like Smith-Schuster and Kirk.
Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
As is the case with Beasley, an Amari Cooper release doesn't feel incredibly likely. The Dallas Cowboys are set to possibly lose fellow pass-catchers Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and Cedric Wilson in free agency, and the early buzz suggests that Cooper will stay.
"According to league sources not authorized to speak publicly, the Cowboys haven't made a decision on what they're going to do, but most expect them to retain Cooper," Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network wrote.
However, it would be foolish to rule out the idea of Dallas dumping Cooper's contract. The 27-year-old followed back-to-back 1,100-yards campaigns with just 865 yards in 2021, though he did catch eight touchdowns. The Cowboys could save $16 million against the 2022 cap by trading or releasing Cooper.
If Cooper hits the open market, he would add another borderline No. 1 receiver to the player pool. He wouldn't be as coveted as Adams, but he's not coming off a significant injury like Godwin (torn ACL). The demand for Cooper would likely fall somewhere between those two.
For teams with plenty of cap space, Cooper could become a top free-agent target. The 2022 draft class is shaping up to be another strong one at receiver, but Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler and a proven commodity.
Trey Flowers, DE, Detroit Lions
Defensive end Trey Flowers has been hampered by injuries pretty much since signing a five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions in 2019.
While Flowers played 15 games in 2019, his second season in Detroit was ended prematurely by a forearm fracture. His third was ended by a lingering knee ailment. The 28-year-old has played only 14 games over the past two years and has become a prime cut candidate for the Lions.
Flowers was acquired by the old regime, headed by head coach and former New England Patriots assistant Matt Patricia. Parting ways now would save roughly $10.4 million in cap space.
While Flowers' knee injury will be a concern, he would undoubtedly gain attention on the free-agent market. More of a traditional edge-setting end than a pure edge-rusher, Flowers is still adept at pressuring opposing quarterbacks.
Between 2018 and 2019, Flowers logged 14.5 sacks and 71 quarterback pressures to go with 108 total tackles. That's great solid all-around production for a versatile down lineman still on the younger side of 30.
Flowers might not garner the same demand as sack specialists like Chandler Jones, Von Miller and Haason Reddick, but he would be one of the better free agents available in the second tier.
Anthony Hitchens, LB, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens is still quite capable of playing at a high level. He started 15 games in 2021 and finished with 80 total tackles, two passes defended, an interception and four quarterback pressures.
Hitchens was also targeted 33 times in coverage and allowed an opposing quarterback rating of only 83.4.
However, Hitchens will turn 30 this offseason and is entering the final year of a five-year, $45 million deal. He's set to carry a cap hit of $12.7 million, $8.4 million of which Kansas City could save by parting with him.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, are projected to have just $3.8 million in cap space.
If Hitchens hits the open market, he would become a great pickup for a team seeking a versatile second-level defender. His vast amount of playoff and Super Bowl experience would be a bonus for teams also seeking defensive leadership.
Several solid linebackers—Dont'a Hightower, Anthony Walker Jr. and Jayon Brown among others—are scheduled to be available. However, Hitchens might be the ideal choice for playoff-caliber teams with Super Bowl aspirations.
Matt Ioannidis, DT, Washington Commanders
Quite a few quality defensive tackles are expected to be available in free agency, but several of them, including Brandon Williams, Linval Joseph, Malik Jackson, Sheldon Richardson and Nick Williams, are over 30.
The selection of younger tackles is more limited, and rebuilding teams should have plenty of interest in 28-year-old Matt Ioannidis should he become available.
Ioannidis is under contract with the Washington Commanders through the 2022 season, and he played well in 2021. The Temple product appeared in 16 games and logged 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.
However, Washington could view Ioannidis as a cap casualty because of the sheer amount of capital it has invested in its defensive line. The Commanders have used multiple high draft picks on their line and are set to pay out a combined $31 million to Chase Young, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen.
Ioannidis is set to eat another $8.4 million in cap space, but Washington could save $6.9 million of that by parting ways. That's not a huge amount considering the Commanders are projected to have $30.4 million available. However, it could become significant if Washington goes big-name chasing in free agency.
While Ioannidis has been only part of a strong defensive-line rotation in Washington, he could become a major asset and a centerpiece as part of a front with less premier talent.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns' passing game was a mess in 2021, due in large part to injuries. Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in Week 2 and battled various shoulder and leg injuries throughout the season.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry spent time on injured reserve with a knee sprain, and between his injury, Mayfield's and a general lack of chemistry on offense, Landry had his worst season as a pro.
Landry had just 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. Given his lack of production and Cleveland's need to overhaul its receiving corps, Landry seems likely to be a cap casualty. The Browns could save $14.9 million by releasing him.
While a down year will hurt Landry's value some, the 29-year-old is a proven weapon on the perimeter and in the slot. He's been to the Pro Bowl five times and has averaged 86 receptions and 950 yards during his career.
A consistent and largely reliable possession receiver, Landry could challenge guys like Kirk and Smith-Schuster at the top of the slot market if Cleveland decides to set him free—at least for teams in position to win right away.
While Landry won't turn 30 until November, Kirk and Smith-Schuster are both 25 or younger.
Bradley Roby, CB, New Orleans Saints
Bradley Roby might not be an elite cornerback, but he's been a dependable defender for both the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints in recent years. The 2014 first-round pick was a role player for the Saints in 2021, appearing in 14 games with one start.
Roby finished the 2021 season with 23 tackles, a sack, five passes defended and an interception. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 90.2 in coverage and has now allowed an opposing passer rating below 91.0 in three consecutive years.
New Orleans, though, is in a dire financial spot heading into free agency, as the Saints are projected to be $76.1 million over the cap. With Dennis Allen replacing Sean Payton as head coach, they could be in store for an overhaul.
The Saints could save $10.2 million with no dead-cap charge by parting with Roby.
This year's cornerback market should be a good one, with players like Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Patrick Peterson and Joe Haden all scheduled to reach free agency. Roby isn't likely to jump to the top of the player pool if he becomes available.
However, Roby should land on the radar of teams seeking a seasoned veteran, and the 29-year-old could impact the markets of sightly older corners like Haden, Xavier Rhodes and Chris Harris. Roby wasn't a full-time starter this past season, but he's still squarely in his playing prime.
Za'Darius Smith, Edge, Green Bay Packers
Pass-rushers are always in high demand in free agency, and a great one could potentially enter the market as a cap casualty.
Za'Darius Smith was simply fantastic for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He made the Pro Bowl in both campaigns while amassing 26 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and a whopping 89 quarterback pressures.
However, Smith missed the vast majority of the 2021 season after undergoing back surgery. He went on injured reserve after Week 1 and didn't return until Green Bay's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers—he did record a sack in that game.
Smith has been extremely valuable to the Packers defense when healthy, but Green Bay is projected to be $48.5 million over the cap. While releasing Smith would cost the Packers $12.4 million in dead money, it would also save $15.3 million against the cap.
Some sort of renegotiation feels more likely for the Packers and Smith. However, if Smith hits the open market, he would immediately become one of the top edge-rushers available.
Teams would have to be comfortable with Smith's medicals, of course, but he could potentially even impact the markets of top sack artists like Miller, Jones and Reddick. Given his past production and age (29), Smith should be coveted by potential contenders and rebuilding teams alike.
Contract and cap information via Spotrac. Advanced NFL statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.