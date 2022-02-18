Potential Cap Casualties Who Could Alter the 2022 NFL Free Agent Market

0 of 9

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Free agency is a huge part of the NFL offseason, and fans don't have to go too far to find lists of the top players set to hit the market or team-by-team predictions.

It's worth remembering, though, that the free-agent market won't be set until it actually opens on March 16. Every year, players become available on the cusp of free agency as a result of financially motivated moves.

Last offseason, for example, Eric Fisher, Kyle Van Noy, Duke Johnson Jr., Kyle Rudolph, Jared Cook and Riley Reiff were just some of the players released in cap-saving cuts before the start of free agency. We're going to see more cap casualties in 2022, and some of the potential cuts could significantly impact the open market.

Below, you'll find a list of nine notable players who could be released before the start of free agency. Not every potential cut is likely, but each makes sense for its own reasons—largely financial, but also based on factors like roster construction, recent performance and player health. We'll dive into the specifics of each situation and how each player could alter free agency.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.