2022 NFL Free Agency: The 10 Best 25-and-Under Players in This Year's Class

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams relied heavily on experienced veterans to win Super Bowl LVI, with older offseason and in-season additions like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. helping to deliver the Lombardi Trophy.

That strategy worked because the Rams (correctly) believed they were only a few pieces away. Not every team will be in that position when NFL free agency kicks off on March 16. Many teams will instead look to build over the long haul with younger free agents—ones who may be less established but who are just entering their playing primes.

With this in mind, let's run down the top 10 impending free agents who will be 25 years old or younger at the start of free agency. We'll examine why these players are valuable and identify one team for each that would be an ideal fit.

Factors like past production, potential upside, positional value, team needs and projected cap space were all considered. We're also assuming that returning to their current teams would make some level of sense for these players, so we'll be examining fits with other squads here.