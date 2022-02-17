2022 NFL Free Agency: The 10 Best 25-and-Under Players in This Year's Class

2022 NFL Free Agency: The 10 Best 25-and-Under Players in This Year's ClassFebruary 17, 2022
The Los Angeles Rams relied heavily on experienced veterans to win Super Bowl LVI, with older offseason and in-season additions like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. helping to deliver the Lombardi Trophy.
That strategy worked because the Rams (correctly) believed they were only a few pieces away. Not every team will be in that position when NFL free agency kicks off on March 16. Many teams will instead look to build over the long haul with younger free agents—ones who may be less established but who are just entering their playing primes.
With this in mind, let's run down the top 10 impending free agents who will be 25 years old or younger at the start of free agency. We'll examine why these players are valuable and identify one team for each that would be an ideal fit.
Factors like past production, potential upside, positional value, team needs and projected cap space were all considered. We're also assuming that returning to their current teams would make some level of sense for these players, so we'll be examining fits with other squads here.
Honorable Mentions
Edge Derek Barnett, TE David Njoku, WR DJ Chark Jr., G James Daniels, G Connor Williams
Teams will have options when it comes to young players, and it's worth diving into a few notable names who didn't make our top 10 list. These players have attractive traits but also enough possible issues to keep them from cracking the upper echelon.
For example, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has intriguing playmaking potential—he had a seven-catch, 149-yard outing in Week 5—but he has been inconsistent. In his five NFL seasons, he's topped 500 receiving yards only once.
Chicago Bears guard James Daniels was a serviceable starter on the right side this past season, but he got called for nine penalties and allowed three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Guard Connor Williams was similarly serviceable on the left side of the Dallas Cowboys line, but he allowed one sack and was called for 15 penalties, according to PFF.
Jacksonville Jaguars wideout DJ Chark Jr. had a 1,000-yard season in 2019, but he has only 860 receiving yards over the last two years combined. He's also coming off a fractured ankle that limited him to four games in 2021.
While Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher Derek Barnett can pressure opposing quarterbacks—he had 22 pressures in 2021—he's never been a high-volume sack-producer. Through five seasons, Barnett has 21.5 sacks, and he has never had more than 6.5 in a single campaign.
10. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
We kick off our top 10 with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He carries his fair share of concerns, but his highs have been higher than anyone in the honorable mentions.
When partnered with Antonio Brown in 2018, Smith-Schuster caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl that year and showed the potential to be a borderline elite receiver.
However, Smith-Schuster wasn't as productive after replacing Brown as Pittsburgh's top option. He had 1,383 yards between 2019 and 2020 before being limited to five games this past season due to a shoulder injury.
Teams shouldn't put Smith-Schuster in the same category as Davante Adams and Chris Godwin in free agency, but he can be a strong complementary option. If the Kansas City Chiefs can free up some cap space, they could be an ideal landing spot for him.
The Chiefs are projected to have only $3.8 million in cap space. However, they've been searching for another receiver to partner with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce and were near the top of Smith-Schuster's list last offseason.
"Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures like constantly. We had a good talk, so it would've been K.C. after the Steelers," Smith-Schuster said last April on the Michael Irvin Podcast (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com).
Best Fit: Kansas City Chiefs
9. WR Christian Kirk
Arizona Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk doesn't have No. 1 receiver potential. He might not even be a true No. 2. However, he's a tremendous slot option who has been productive since entering the league in 2018.
Over his four seasons with Arizona, Kirk has caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. As the Cardinals' slot specialist in 2021, Kirk caught a career-high 77 balls for 982 yards and five scores.
According to Player Profiler, Kirk ran 406 of his 490 routes out of the slot this past season.
The Seattle Seahawks should be high on Kirk as a slot target after not getting much out of 2021 second-round pick D'Wayne Eskridge this past season. The Western Michigan product appeared in 10 games and caught only 10 of 20 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Adding Kirk—who caught a career-high 74.8 percent of his targets in 2021—between perimeter receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would give Seattle one of the most dangerous receiving trios in the NFC. It might also help quarterback Russell Wilson feel better about his chances of success in Seattle next season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson "wants to investigate other destinations" this offseason. But if the Seahawks improve his supporting cast, he may be less inclined to do so.
With a projected $37 million in cap space, Seattle should be able to bolster Wilson's supporting cast significantly.
Best Fit: Seattle Seahawks
8. TE Dalton Schultz
Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz isn't an elite pass-catcher yet, but he's been trending toward the upper tier over the last two years.
In 2020, he caught 63 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns. This past season, he caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight scores. He caught a career-high 75 percent of the balls thrown his way and provided a passer rating of 118.6 when targeted.
Several quality tight ends—including Mike Gesicki, Zach Ertz, Evan Engram and Njoku—are slated to hit the open market this offseason. However, Schultz should still get a lot of attention in free agency.
The Los Angeles Chargers should be at the top of the list of interested teams. They made do with 34-year-old Jared Cook as their primary tight end in 2021, and he's scheduled to join Schultz in free agency.
Replacing Cook with Schultz would be a brilliant move both in relation to the 2022 season and to quarterback Justin Herbert's development. Herbert is close to reaching elite status, and having a dynamic, young pass-catching tight end who can grow alongside him would be a major boon.
The Chargers are projected to have $57.5 million in cap space, second-most in the NFL. L.A. could offer Schultz a hefty contract and the opportunity to play in an explosive offense with one of the game's up-and-coming signal-callers.
Best Fit: Los Angeles Chargers
7. S Jordan Whitehead
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead has never been a Pro Bowler, but he's a tough, physical and reliable defender who plays near a Pro Bowl level. And we say tough, we mean it. The Pittsburgh product played with a fully torn labrum in last year's Super Bowl.
In 2021, Whitehead appeared in 14 games and finished with 73 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 62.6 in coverage.
The only real knock on Whitehead is his open-field tackling. He was credited with 11 missed tackles in 2021 and 44 missed tackles over the last four years.
Whitehead's value may be hurt some by entering the market at the same time as Marcus Williams and Jessie Bates III, both of whom are quality back-end safeties higher up on our 25-and-under list. Still, he'd be a great addition for a defense that needs safety help.
The Philadelphia Eagles could be a prime target for Whitehead. Philadelphia ranked 11th in passing yards allowed and 14th in yards surrendered per pass attempt. However, starters Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris are both set to become free agents.
The Eagles are projected to have $22.4 million in cap space and can afford to spend to shore up the back end of their defense.
Best Fit: Philadelphia Eagles
6. CB Charvarius Ward
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is a versatile and physical perimeter defender who should garner plenty of attention on the open market.
Good, young cornerbacks aren't easy to obtain, and Ward—who won't turn 26 until May—can be that.
The 2018 undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee had a tremendous 2021 campaign. Though he did miss time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he appeared in 13 games, finishing with 67 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of 79.4.
The knock on Ward is his consistency, as he allowed an opposing passer rating above 103.0 in both 2020 and 2018. However, he has a ton of upside and should be viewed as a starter on the outside.
The Cincinnati Bengals have the cap flexibility and the need to make a fine fit. Cincinnati is projected to have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL at $48.8 million.
While the Bengals defense was good enough to reach the Super Bowl—and come within a few plays of winning it all—it did struggle at times against the pass. Cincinnati ranked 26th in passing yards allowed and 21st in yards per pass attempt allowed.
The Bengals are also set to potentially lose cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves, Eli Apple, Tre Flowers, Jalen Davis and Darius Phillips in free agency. Reloading with Ward would make a ton of sense.
Best Fit: Cincinnati Bengals
5. S Jessie Bates III
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III had his fair share of ups and downs in coverage in 2021, finishing with an opposing passer rating of 122.0 for the season. That may put him just a notch below Marcus Williams on many teams' wish lists, but Bates came up big in the postseason (six passes defended, two interceptions) and was a defensive leader for the AFC champion Bengals.
"I think we set a standard here in Cincinnati," Bates said, per ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper. "It's going to continue for a long time and even the guys that aren't going to be here, that's a standard that they can take to another team."
Two years ago, Bates was a second-team All-Pro with 15 passes defended and three interceptions.
The Bengals could choose to retain Bates via the franchise tag. If they don't, though, the New York Jets would be a great landing spot for him.
The Jets franchise-tagged safety Marcus Maye last offseason, but he tore his Achilles in Week 9 and is now set to become a free agent. They also finished the year ranked last in both total defense and points allowed.
The Jets should be in the safety market this offseason, and they can make moves before the draft. They're projected to have $44.7 million in cap space, fifth-most in the NFL.
It would be a surprise if New York didn't have some level of interest in all three safeties on this list.
Best Fit: New York Jets
4. S Marcus Williams
Marcus Williams has likely positioned himself to be the top free safety available on the free-agent market. He's been terrific on the back end of the New Orleans Saints defense over the past two seasons, and he won't turn 26 until September.
Williams missed one game on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past season, but he started 16 games and played 98 percent of the defensive snaps. He finished the year with 74 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
In coverage, Williams allowed a completion rate below 50 percent and an opposing passer rating of only 85.5, both of which were career lows.
While several teams should be interested in Williams, the Detroit Lions might make the most sense.
Detroit ranked last in net years per pass attempt allowed this past season. While Tracy Walker wasn't awful in coverage—he allowed an opposing passer rating of 97.6—he's also set to hit the open market.
Detroit isn't the most cap-rich team in the NFL, but it is projected to have $21 million available. The Lions could afford to offer Williams a fair-market deal, and they could also provide him the opportunity to reunite with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and head coach Dan Campbell.
Campbell was New Orleans' assistant head coach from 2016-2020, while Glenn was the Saints' defensive backs coach over that time frame.
Best Fit: Detroit Lions
3. Edge Harold Landry III
Good pass-rushers almost never reach the open market, and the Tennessee Titans will likely fight to ensure that Harold Landry doesn't, either. However, the 2018 second-round pick hit his stride at exactly the right time to cash in.
Landry finished the 2021 season with a career-high 12 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, 75 tackles and a Pro Bowl nod. After notching 19 sacks in his first three seasons combined, he broke out in a big way.
While Landry might not have the consistent production of a truly elite edge-rusher, he oozes physical potential and upside. Given the importance of the pass rush in the NFL, he should be one of the most sought-after young defenders on the market.
The Cleveland Browns should take a long look at signing Landry. They could lose pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley—who is also coming off a torn Achilles—in free agency, so they might need a reliable complement to Myles Garrett.
Landry would have a chance to continue shining in Cleveland's fifth-ranked defense, while he and Garrett could form one of the league's scariest pass-rushing duos. Even if the Browns can bring back Clowney, replacing the injured McKinley with Landry would be a smart move.
While Landry won't come cheaply, the Browns are projected to have $30.3 million in cap space available.
Best Fit: Cleveland Browns
2. CB Carlton Davis
Good, young, No. 1 cornerbacks rarely hit the open market, but that might happen with Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Carlton Davis. The Bucs would presumably love to keep Davis, but with only $6.9 million in projected cap space, they might not be able to.
If Davis hits the open market, he's likely to be one of the top defenders on many teams' boards. He has the ability to consistently match up one-on-one with opposing teams' top receivers, and he's extremely reliable when healthy over the past three seasons.
While Davis did miss seven games because of a quad injury this past season, he still finished with 39 tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 83.2 in coverage, and he hasn't allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.0 or higher in any of his last three campaigns.
Pittsburgh could be a great landing spot for Davis. The Steelers ranked ninth in passing yards allowed this past season, but they also might lose cornerbacks Joe Haden, Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet in free agency.
Quarterback will be a bigger priority for the Steelers in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, but Pittsburgh can afford to chase a new No. 1 corner in Davis. The Steelers are projected to have $32 million in cap space, ninth-most in the NFL.
Best Fit: Pittsburgh Steelers
1. OT Orlando Brown Jr.
It would be shocking if the Kansas City Chiefs didn't retain left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. with either a long-term deal or the franchise tag. They traded 2021 first-, third- and fourth-round picks and a 2022 fifth-rounder to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Brown, a 2021 second-rounder and a 2022 sixth-rounder.
If the Chiefs can't keep Brown, though, he will immediately become one of the most coveted free agents at any position.
Brown has now been a Pro Bowler at both right and left tackle. He's also been able to excel in the run-heavy Baltimore Ravens offense and the pass-oriented Kansas City attack. Brown is a tremendous fit at either tackle spot and in virtually any system.
Over the past three seasons, Brown has played 100 percent of the snaps in every game in which he's appeared. He was named to the Pro Bowl in all three years.
The Cincinnati Bengals should be especially eager to get Brown, as no quarterback was sacked more during the regular season (51 times) than Joe Burrow. He was sacked another 19 times in the postseason.
Whether the Bengals view Brown as an upgrade over left tackle Jonah Williams or as a replacement or impending free agent Riley Reiff on the right side, they can find a home for him. They have enough cap space to target Brown, and they could offer him the chance to continue chasing Super Bowls.
Best Fit: Cincinnati Bengals
Contract and cap information via Spotrac. Advanced NFL statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.