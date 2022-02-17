2022 Olympics: Odds, Schedule, Medal Favorites and Predictions for Thursday

3 of 3

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Curling will be on full display on Thursday, with both men's semifinal matches and women's round robin.

In the men's semis, Team USA will take on Great Britain, while Canada will battle Sweden. The United States is looking to defend its 2018 gold medal and is coming off a big 7-5 win against Demark.

While curling is quite a niche sport, it becomes a fan-favorite during Olympic years. The United States' recent success has also led to its popularity in America—and to athletes taking their training a little more seriously.

"Starting in 2010 and moving forward, it really became where all the rest of the countries around the world started [prioritizing fitness]," American John Shuster said, per Glynn A. Hill of the Washington Post. "People realize what can be done in our sport, and I think it really just takes that athleticism to the next level."

While Great Britain is favored to win gold, America has the talent to pull off the win. America only went 5-4 in pool play but handed Great Britain its only loss, 9-7. Expect another close match, with the United States edging out the British for a second time.

The women's halfpipe finals in freestyle skiing should make for a bit of prime-time appointment viewing.

The freestyle events have been fantastic during this year's games, with gravity-defying spins and jaw-dropping tricks wowing fans regularly. The women's halfpipe field is now down to 12 and will commence its final round on Thursday evening (Friday morning in Beijing).

China's Eileen Gu is looking for her third medal of the games, after taking gold in big air and silver in slopestyle.

Gu will face heavy competition from Canada's Rachael Karker and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru, who rounded out the top three in qualifying. Americans Brita Sigourney, Hanna Faulhaber and Carly Margulies all finished in the top 12.

It's going to be a fierce battle, but the expectation is that Gu wins her second gold of the Beijing games.

The night's action will conclude with the men's hockey semifinal match between Slovakia and Sweden.

Slovakia upset Team USA in the quarterfinals in a shootout, despite the Americans holding a 2-1 lead in the closing minute. However, Sweden is favored and likely to move on.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Finland are also still alive for the gold.