Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 12 Early Events

Alex Hall and Nick Goepper produced the second one-two finish for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the men's skiing slopestyle.

Hall picked up the eighth gold medal for the Americans the Beijing Games, while Goepper produced his third medal in three Olympic slopestyle events.

Hall put down a run that earned the only score of 90 points in the 12-man final to secure the second American gold in the event since it was introduced to the Olympic program in 2014.

The slopestyle duo joined the women's bobsled pair of Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor as Americans to finish first and second in an Olympic event.

The two medals kept the United States in fourth place in the overall medal table. Norway still owns a commanding lead in the overall medal table and the gold medal race with a few days of competition left.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Norway (13 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze) - 28

2. Russian Olympic Committee (4 gold, 8 silver, 12 bronze) - 24

3. Germany (10 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) - 20

4. United States (8 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze) - 19

5. Canada (3 gold, 4 silver, 11 bronze) - 18

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 12 Medal Winners

Alpine Skiing

Men's Slalom

Gold: Clement Noel (France)

Silver: Johannes Strolz (Austria)

Bronze: Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway)

Biathlon

Women's 4x6 km Relay

Gold: Sweden

Silver: ROC

Bronze: Germany

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's Team Sprint

Gold: Norway

Silver: Finland

Bronze: ROC

Women's Team Sprint



Gold: Germany

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: ROC

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Aerials

Gold: Guangpu Qi (China)

Silver: Oleksandr Abramenko (Ukraine)

Bronze: Ilya Burov (ROC)

Men's Slopestyle

Gold: Alex Hall (USA)

Silver: Nick Goepper (USA)

Bronze: Jesper Tjader (Sweden)

Short Track

Men's 5000m Relay

Gold: Canada

Silver: South Korea

Bronze: Italy

Women's 1500m

Gold: Choi Min-Jeong (South Korea)

Silver: Arianna Fontana (Italy)

Bronze: Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands)

Alex Hall sat on top of the skiing slopestyle standings for most of the final round.

Hall's first of three runs in the 12-man final turned out to be his best. He delivered a score of 90.01 points that no one would match over the next two sets of runs down the slopestyle course.

Hall called the gold-medal winning run the best one he has ever produced in a competition, per Yahoo's Jack Baer.

"It definitely was the best slopestyle run I've ever done, mainly because it embodied everything I love about skiing and how I approach skiing and I didn't fade away from that to try and maybe get bigger scores or something," Hall said.

Goepper joined Hall on the medal podium after he earned an 86.48 on his second run down the course at the Genting Snow Park.

Goepper's score kept him above the rest of the competition throughout the third run. Only four of the 12 finalists completed their final runs as they went big to try and land on the medal stand.

The silver medal made Goepper the only athlete to medal in every iteration of the skiing slopestyle contest. He took third in an American sweep in 2014 and he landed a silver medal in 2018.

The two medals gave freestyle skiing the lead in the sport with the most medals won by Americans. The United States won gold in the mixed team aerials, silver in women's moguls and men's big air and bronze in women's aerials.

Snowboarding and figure skating are the only other sports that produced three medals for the Americans at the Beijing Games.

Canada Lands 3rd Gold In Beijing

Canada picked up its third gold medal in China from one of the most exciting events on the Olympic program.

The team of Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won the men's 5,000-meter relay on the short track speedskating rink.

The 5,000-meter relay is a 45-lap race in which teammates pass off to each other about every two laps. The margin of difficulty is high and it sometimes does not end well for teams that are not organized.

Canada beat out South Korea by four-hundredths of a second to claim its first gold in the event since 2010.

Hamelin was the only member of both relay teams, and at 37, Wednesday's race was the last of his Olympic career.

Hamelin finished his Olympic career with six overall medals. He earned two individual golds, one from the 500 meters in 2010 and the other out of the 1,500 meters in 2014.

Short track has been the second-most successful sport for Canada at the Olympics. It earned six snowboarding medals and four from short track as part of its overall haul of 18 medals.