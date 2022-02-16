Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Updated Medal Winners, Odds and Event Schedule

3 of 3

Controversy abounds in Women's Singles, where ROC's Kamila Valieva will participate in free skate Thursday, despite testing positive for a banned substance prior to the start of these Olympic games.

The 15-year-old skater sits atop the leader board entering the event, having finished first in the short program.

Her continued involvement in the games has led to public dismay from former Olympian Adam Rippon and uncharacteristic frustration from NBC Olympic commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir dominated her performance.

She will skate for gold Thursday in free skate and is the favorite to win. Valieva previously set a record for highest score ever with her short program in the European Championships.

Teammates Ana Shcherbakova and Aleksandra Trusova are her stiffest competition at a games where some pundits predicted the Russian trio would sweep the medals.

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan finished third in the short program, behind Valieva and Shcherbakova, and hopes to crash the ROC's plans of dominance in this year's games.

Americans Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu and Karen Chen all finished their short programs in the top 15 but will face an uphill battle to medal.

If Valieva finishes in the top three, there will be no medal ceremony for the team or women's events.

