NASCAR Duels 2022: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Predictions

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Duels will take place as part of a condensed schedule to open the season at Daytona International Speedway.

The series typically spends two weeks at Daytona, but this year's Clash exhibition race took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6.

NASCAR's best drivers did not get on the track in Florida until Tuesday for practice. The qualifying session for the front row will take place on Wednesday.

The starting lineups for Duel 1 and Duel 2 will be determined based off the order from Wednesday's qualifying runs.

One of the duels will set the odd-numbered starting positions for Sunday's Daytona 500, and the other will determine the even-numbered spots on the grid.

NASCAR Duels Information

Date: Thursday, February 17

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Times: 7 and 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and FoxSports app

Predictions

Team Penske Sits At Top Of Field

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano laid down the two best times in the second practice run on Tuesday afternoon.

Austin Cindric, who took over for Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 car, was eighth in the second practice session.

The three strong runs by the Team Penske cars put them in a good position for the qualifying session and to have success in the duels.

Of course, plenty of alterations will be made over the next 48 hours, but it is a promising sign for Team Penske to open up the NextGen car era with a strong outing on the track.

The team is used to having success in the Duel races. It has won one of the two races in three of the last four years. Blaney claimed victory in 2018 and Logano triumphed in 2019 and 2020.

The recent success in navigating the event could help Team Penske settle into the races. It would help any of the three drivers if they ended up in the same race for drafting purposes.

If Blaney or Logano do not earn the pole through qualifying, look for them to be at the front of their races. Cindric, the 2020 Xfinity Series champion, could be in the mix as well because of the horsepower in his car.

Ford Cars Control Races

Ford cars produced all of the top-10 times during Tuesday's second practice.

Some unlikely drivers, such as Harrison Burton, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe, were among the racers with the best times.

As noted, though, plenty can change over a day during Speedweeks, but the initial takeaway is that the Ford cars have the most speed.

Team Penske has the most notable group of Ford cars, but Stewart-Haas Racing, RFK Racing and some smaller teams could benefit from the control of the speed standings.

Ford had three of the top four finishers in Duel 1 last season and the top finishers from four different teams in Duel 1 in 2020.

The manufacturers sometimes form a drafting alliance throughout the Daytona Speedweeks to have strength in numbers.

That could be the case during one or both of the Duels for Ford to take advantage of its early speed in Daytona.