USA vs. Canada Women's Hockey Gold-Medal Game Live-Stream Schedule

The United States women's hockey team's decades-long rivalry with Canada will have a new chapter written Wednesday night when the teams face off in the gold-medal game of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. and Canada were on a collision course for the championship match since the bracket was released prior to the start of the Beijing Games.

In the group stage, Canada gained the upper hand on the United States by way of a 4-2 victory. That result placed the North American rivals on opposite ends of the knockout-round bracket.

Canada reeled off 21 goals in its past two games to prepare for its second matchup with the Americans. The United States, meanwhile, netted four times in each of its elimination games.

Wednesday night's meeting is repeat of the past three Olympic gold-medal games. Canada won gold in 2010 and 2014, and the United States is the reigning champion.

USA vs. Canada Info

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Start Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Preview

The expected final of the women's hockey tournament was United States vs. Canada.

The North American rivals have dominated the competition for the past 12 years. Canada has two golds and the United States owns one from the past three Winter Games. In total, Canada is in possession of four gold medals, while the Americans have two. No other nation has won gold in women's hockey since it was introduced to the Olympic program in 1998.

Canada comes into the latest gold-medal showdown as the favorite since it won the Group A meeting and its offense has been on fire in Beijing.

Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier have combined for 17 goals in the tournament. The scoring leaderboard is loaded with Canadian players.

Jenner noted in her discussions with reporters that Canada needs to turn in a strong performance separate from the other games to win gold:

"I think we know that history, but we're going to give ourselves a blank slate. We've got to go out and have a gold-medal performance, whether it results in a gold medal (or not). We want to make sure we go out and get the best performance we possibly can."

Jamie Lee Rattay has five goals, while Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin have four apiece for the deepest offense in the tournament.

The United States did its best to contain the Canadian goal-scorers in the first meeting. Canada scored four times, but that is a significantly lower total compared to the rest of its games. Canada has hit double figures in four of its six contests in Beijing.

The American defense must contain the Canadian attack to have any shot of repeating as the Olympic winner.

Team USA is excited for the chance to face Canada for gold once again, as captain Kendall Coyne Schofield noted, per John Wawrow of the Associated Press:

"These are the the games that we live for. Everyone's been so resilient through the pandemic with the ups and downs, the cancellations, postponements and finding ways to train, and it's for this moment. We're going to empty the tanks, and this is what we came here to do."

Coyne Schofield and Co. need to be cleaner than they were in the first two knockout-round games to match Canada's level.

The Americans did not put away the Czech Republic until the third period in the quarterfinals and they faced a fight for 40 minutes from Finland in the semifinals.

If the United States plays cleaner on both ends and can keep Canada under five goals again, it will have a shot at repeating as Olympic champion.

Canada's primary key is to pepper the American net with shots, and if it converts on a handful of those chances, it could run away with the contest.