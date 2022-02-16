Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule: TV, Live-Stream Details and Picks for Wednesday

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

There are only five days of events left in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and Wednesday offers a packed slate.

In the morning, there's a men's hockey quarterfinal game between Sweden and Canada, as well as the women's bronze-medal game between Finland and Switzerland.

There is also plenty of curling action, including the United States versus Japan in women's round-robin play. U.S. viewers who aren't up early enough to watch the morning's play can catch a repeat of the drama in the early evening.

In freestyle skiing, the men's aerials finals will take place at 7 a.m., and men's and women's halfpipe qualifiers get underway as the day draws to a close. In alpine skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin will compete in her fifth individual event at these Games, the combined downhill, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

It all leads up to the day's premier offering: the United States takes on Canada in the women's hockey gold-medal game at 11:10 p.m. ET with primetime NBC coverage. So make sure to drink that extra coffee this afternoon!

There are a few medals on the table for the U.S. on Wednesday. Let's take a closer look at the schedule, with TV repeats for the early events also listed.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wednesday Olympics Schedule and TV Coverage (all times ET)

Curling: Women's round-robin play, Canada vs. China (7:05 a.m.)

Curling: Women's round-robin play, Japan vs. USA (7:05 a.m.; 5 p.m., CNBC)

Curling: Women's round-robin play, Korea vs. Denmark (7:05 a.m.)

Curling: Women's round-robin play, ROC vs. Sweden (7:05 a.m.)

Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Canada quarterfinal (8:30 a.m., USA Network)

Biathlon: Women's relay 4x6-kilometer (2:45 a.m; 11 a.m., USA Network)

Freestyle Skiing: Men's aerials finals (7 a.m.; 12 p.m., USA Network)

Women's Hockey: Bronze-medal game, Finland vs. Switzerland (6:30 a.m.; 1 p.m., USA Network)

Curling: Men's round-robin play, Great Britain vs. ROC (1:05 a.m.; 3 p.m., USA Network)

Curling: Men's round-robin play, Canada vs. Great Britain (8:05 p.m.)

Curling: Men's round-robin play, Denmark vs. USA (8:05 p.m., CNBC)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's halfpipe qualifying (8:30 p.m., USA Network)

Alpine Skiing: Women's combined downhill (9:30 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's ski cross qualifying (10:30 p.m., USA Network)

Women's Hockey: Gold-medal game, Canada vs. USA (11:10 p.m., NBC primetime)

Freestyle Skiing: Men's halfpipe qualifying (11:30 p.m., USA Network)

All events can be found on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Mikaela Shiffrin Defends 2018 Combined Downhill Silver Medal

Shiffrin has already competed in four individual events at these Games; participating in her fifth, the women's combined downhill on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in China), makes for the most individual events she has participated at in any Olympics.

She's not stopping there. Shiffrin confirmed to Eurosport she plans to compete in the team parallel slalom competition on Feb. 19, her first time participating in that event.

Shiffrin heads into Wednesday's combined event hoping for her most successful turn yet at these Games. So far, she's had DNFs in giant slalom and slalom, finished ninth in the super-G and finished 18th in downhill, her first finish outside the top 10 in her three Olympic appearances.

The 26-year-old is the defending silver medalist in the combined event from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and a favorite to make the podium this time around—her potential first medal of these Games.

Per NBCOlympics.com's Eric Goodman, only one woman, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, has entered six Alpine skiing events at a single Games, at Pyeongchang 2018, where the mixed team event made its debut.

United States takes on Canada in Women's Hockey Gold-Medal Game

The U.S. women will take on Canada in the women's gold-medal game on Wednesday for the seventh time in Olympic history. Canada has won gold four times, but the U.S. is the defending champion from the Pyeongchang Games.

Still, Canada won't make it easy for the United States to retain its crown.

Per ESPN, Canada's 54 goals in the Beijing Games are an Olympic record for a single tournament. That's an improvement on the previous record of 48, which Canada set at its home Games in Vancouver in 2010.

Canada is coming off a 10-3 rout of Switzerland in the semifinals, while the U.S. defeated Finland 4-1.

Team USA's Hilary Knight is one of eight Team USA members competing in their fourth Games. She leads the team in scoring with nine points overall.

Since women's hockey made its debut at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan, the U.S. and Canada have met in every final but one. The United States had not won gold since Nagano until its shootout victory over Canada four years ago.