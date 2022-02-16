DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne Among Full List of 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend Performers

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

When the NBA said DJ Khaled would be bringing a star-studded lineup of friends to Cleveland for All-Star weekend, it wasn't joking.

Khaled will be joined by Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos and Lil Baby as part of a massive performance set to take place ahead of Saturday's dunk contest.

Sunday's All-Star Game will also be a typically loaded affair, with Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly helping introduce the lineups along with famed deejay D-Nice.

Halftime will see the NBA honor its 75th anniversary by recognizing the 76 players who were named to the Anniversary Team last year. Several members of the team from decades past and present are expected to be in attendance for a ceremony featuring Usher, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish and Anthony Anderson.

The celebs are set to narrate a video honoring the league's greatest moments, with Earth Wind and Fire closing things out with a performance of "Shining Star."

Ohio native Macy Gray will sing the United States national anthem and Toronto pop star Ryland James will perform the Canadian anthem at the All-Star Game. Keke Palmer will perform the U.S. national anthem and the Black national anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing," on Saturday ahead of the NBA HBCU Classic.