Sweden vs. Canada Men's Hockey Live Stream Schedule, Odds for 2022 Olympics

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Two powerhouses of men's hockey will square off in the final of four quarterfinal games at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Canada and Sweden rank first and fourth, respectively, in the all-time men's hockey medal standings.

Canada has the most gold medals in men's hockey, but its quest for a return to gold was detoured by a second-place finish in Group A.

The Canadians were forced to play China in the playoff round just to set up the clash with fourth-seeded Sweden on Wednesday morning.

Sweden was the best second-place finisher in the three groups. It earned seven of a possible nine points and beat out Canada in the seeding table by one point.

The winner of Wednesday's clash will take on the United States or Slovakia in the semifinals, while the loser makes an early exit from the competition.

Sweden vs. Canada Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Odds: Available odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Canada-Sweden is expected to be the closest of the four quarterfinals, and it is not just because of the proximity of their knockout-round seeding.

They are typically two of the strongest men's hockey nations at the Olympics and they are eight years removed from the gold-medal showdown won by Canada.

Canada's loss to the United States in Group A forced it below the top four in the seeding table. That result made it play an extra game on the Beijing ice.

Canada eliminated China with ease on Tuesday morning by way of a 7-2 result. The Canadians did not gain much from the expected result. They beat China twice by a combined score of 12-2.

The high-scoring games allowed Adam Tambellini to represent Canada atop the Olympic points chart after four games.

Tambellini leads the competition with seven points from three goals and four assists. Eric O'Dell and Kent Johnson also rank in the top 10 in points.

Sweden can match that firepower with its own offensive depth. Lucas Wallmark is tied for the tournament lead in goals with four, while Jonathan Pudas and Henrik Tommernes are among six players tied with four assists.

Sweden scored on 10 occasions in Group C play, but it did give up seven tallies, including four in an overtime loss to Finland.

There could be concerns about the Canadian defense as well since it let up four goals to the United States.

Canada conceded twice in the last two games, but both of those contests were against China, who was the worst squad in the 12-team tournament.

Canada needs a strong first period to keep the deep Sweden attack at bay. If that happens, it could take advantage of the Sweden defense with its strong attackers.

The margins are expected to be thin, and it may take one or two moments of brilliance for either team to stay alive in the medal hunt.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).