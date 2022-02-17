Warriors Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade DeadlineFebruary 17, 2022
Warriors Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade Deadline
The idea of the Golden State Warriors buying big at the 2022 NBA trade deadline dissipated long before the actual buzzer sounded.
The initial belief stemmed from the idea the Dubs might consider cashing in some of their long-term assets in hopes of finding immediate relief. But once they amassed a 41-14 record ahead of the deadline, it seemed the current core had more than enough to contend for the crown.
The big-picture takeaway from Golden State's inactivity is that its status as a heavyweight contender is fully restored. On a smaller scale, though, the following three lessons were learned at the deadline, too.
They're Banking on Internal Reinforcements
The Warriors might have raised a few NBA championship banners on the strength of their small-ball game, but even they could be worried about their lack of size.
With Draymond Green (back) and James Wiseman (meniscus) on the shelf, they aren't starting a player taller than 6'9" center Kevon Looney. Considering their championship path might run through hulking bigs like Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton, Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid, that lack of size is concerning.
Then again, the solutions to that problem could be on the roster already, since Green and Wiseman will (hopefully) return at some point.
"We think those two will help us more than anything we're looking at on the market," president of basketball operations Bob Myers told reporters.
Green might only stand 6'6", but he plays bigger than his size because of his length, strength, tenacity and smarts. Wiseman is more physically up to the task as a true 7-footer, but he had a rocky rookie season and has yet to suit up in 2021-22 since tearing his right meniscus in April.
They'll Scour the Buyout Market, Likely for Size
The buyout market often intrigues more with name power than actual ability, as it skews toward past-their-prime players who are stuck on long-term rebuilders.
Saying that, though, it's possible to sniff out a contender. Tempered expectations are the real key, since covering a niche role is typically the best a buyout shopper can reasonably expect to do.
With that mindset, the Warriors could find someone of interest this buyout season. While it's possible they could look to perk up their perimeter collection—they're reportedly one of several suitors for Goran Dragic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—they seem more likely to address their lack of size.
Robin Lopez looks like a prime buyout candidate for the Orlando Magic, and Tristan Thompson clearly isn't a part of the Indiana Pacers' future. Enes Freedom is already looking for work after being waived by the Houston Rockets, and he might be a target if Golden State can stomach his spotty pick-and-roll defense.
This Was Not the Time to Trade Prospects
There may be a point at which the Warriors discover this roster doesn't have enough to give the over-30 trio of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson the championship-level support it needs.
This was not the time to pull the plug, though.
For starters, it's far from certain Golden State even required a major move. Andrew Wiggins' All-Star ascension turned the Big Three into a Big Four, and the supporting cast did enough to fuel this club's climb back up the Western Conference standings. The Warriors may not be the favorite to win the title, but they're certainly among the favorites.
Beyond that, though, the trade value of the prospects just couldn't calculate in a trade. Jonathan Kuminga may have already cemented himself as a long-term keeper. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Wiseman's absence and Moses Moody's inability to crack the rotation meant that trading either would require selling low.
Again, this might be something worth revisiting in the future (perhaps as soon as this summer, depending on how the postseason plays out), but now was not the time to push these trade chips to the center of the table.