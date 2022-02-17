Warriors Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 3

The Warriors might have raised a few NBA championship banners on the strength of their small-ball game, but even they could be worried about their lack of size.

With Draymond Green (back) and James Wiseman (meniscus) on the shelf, they aren't starting a player taller than 6'9" center Kevon Looney. Considering their championship path might run through hulking bigs like Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton, Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid, that lack of size is concerning.

Then again, the solutions to that problem could be on the roster already, since Green and Wiseman will (hopefully) return at some point.

"We think those two will help us more than anything we're looking at on the market," president of basketball operations Bob Myers told reporters.

Green might only stand 6'6", but he plays bigger than his size because of his length, strength, tenacity and smarts. Wiseman is more physically up to the task as a true 7-footer, but he had a rocky rookie season and has yet to suit up in 2021-22 since tearing his right meniscus in April.