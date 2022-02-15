Finland vs. Switzerland Men's Olympic Hockey Live Stream Schedule, Odds

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Finland's attempt to return to the Winter Olympics medal stand continues on Wednesday morning against Switzerland.

Finland earned a silver or bronze medal in three of the last four Winter Games. It did not earn a medal four years ago because of a quarterfinal elimination.

The Finns asserted their dominance in Group C by beating Slovakia, Latvia and fellow medal contender Sweden to earn eight of a possible nine points. They earned two points for an overtime victory over Sweden.

Switzerland was forced into the playoff round after a fourth-place finish in Group B. The Swiss were the only lower seed to move on from that round, as they beat Czech Republic, 4-2.

Finland scored 13 goals in the group stage and Switzerland put four goals past the Czechs, so those totals may give us the highest-scoring quarterfinal matchup.

Finland vs. Switzerland Info

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Start Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Puck Line: Finland (-1.5)

Over/Under: 5

Money Line: Finland (-255; bet $255 to win $100); Switzerland (+205; bet $100 to win $205)

Preview

Finland produced the second-best goal total in the group stage behind the United States.

The 13 goals allowed the Finns to earn the No. 2 seed in the knockout round. They sit on the same side of the knockout bracket as the Russian Olympic Committee.

Sakari Manninen and Miro Aaltonen combined for five goals in the group phase, while Teemu Hartikainen is tied with a handful of players for the tournament lead with four assists.

The deep Finnish attack could cause problems for the Swiss defense that let up eight goals in the group stage.

Switzerland played well against the ROC, but it conceded five times in its group-stage finale against Denmark.

The Swiss fixed some of their defensive issues in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic, but they need to be more consistent on that end to make a surprising run to the medal rounds.

Switzerland needs to contain the Finnish power play to have a chance of pulling off the most surprising win of the quarterfinal round.

Finland leads the tournament in power-play percentage at 44.4. The Finns scored four goals on nine opportunities with the man advantage in their favor.

It is worth noting the Czech Republic was second to Finland in power-play percentage and it failed to score versus Switzerland in the playoff round.

If Finland continues to find success on the power play, and it produces scoring attempts from all angles, like it did in the group stage, it should advance with ease.

Switzerland should come into Wednesday morning with a ton of confidence after its four-goal output, and if it could score more versus a Finland defense that conceded on six occasions in the group stage.

Finland should leave the ice with a victory, and if it does, it will likely set up a blockbuster clash in the semifinals against ROC.

