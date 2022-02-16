Buying or Selling Vegas Title Odds of Every AP Top 10 Men's CBB Team

0 of 10

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Filling out brackets will be the most inclusive part of predicting the 2022 men's NCAA tournament, but millions of sports bettors are gearing up to pick a champion.

As the countdown drops below 30 days until March Madness begins, we're starting with the Associated Press Top 10 and identifying which programs have favorable title odds.

Four weeks ago, B/R colleague Kerry Miller looked at the lines for this exercise. However, three programs—Houston, UCLA and Wisconsin—have since exited the Top 10, while Villanova, Providence and Kentucky have replaced them.

And those aren't the only changes.

For the seven other programs, perceptions may have shifted—right along with the latest DraftKings odds.