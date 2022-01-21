Buying or Selling Each AP Top 10 Men's CBB Team's National Championship Odds

0 of 10

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The 2022 men's NCAA tournament will begin less than two months from today, but it's never too early to start thinking about and betting on who you think will win it all.

With that in mind, we looked at the title odds of the current AP Top 10 teams in an attempt to determine which lines offer the best potential return on investment.

At +600 (bet $100 to win $600), Gonzaga is the favorite to win the national championship, but is that a wise bet?

Houston (+3500) and Wisconsin (+4000) are ranked in the AP Top 10, but neither resides among the 10 betting favorites for the title. Is either worthy of a wager?

Just so we're clear: If we're buying one team at +4000 and selling another at +900, that doesn't necessarily mean we think the 40-1 long shot is a better team or a more likely champion than its 9-1 counterpart. Rather, it means we think the 40-1 team has a better than 2.5 percent chance of winning it all, and that we're not convinced the 9-1 team has a 10 percent chance of doing so.

