ROC vs. Denmark Men's Hockey Live Stream Schedule, Odds for 2022 Olympics

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Russian Olympic Committee and Denmark face off for the second time at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey tournament.

The ROC entered the competition as the favorite because of its deep roster of stars from the KHL.

ROC won its first two group games, including a 2-0 victory over Denmark, but then it fell to the Czech Republic in overtime.

The loss in the group stage finale dropped ROC to the No. 3 overall seed in the knockout round. It drew a matchup with No. 6 seed Denmark.

Denmark opened its elimination round slate with a 3-2 win over Latvia on Tuesday morning. The Danes have been a low-scoring side for most of the tournament, which means they will likely try to pull the upset with some strong defense.

ROC vs. Denmark Info

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com or Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Puck Line: ROC (-1.5)

Over/Under: 5

Money Line: ROC (-475; bet $475 to win $100); Denmark (+350; bet $100 to win $350)

Preview

The Russian Olympic Committee entered China with the most talented roster on paper.

ROC jumped into the favorite role after the NHL pulled its players out of the tournament in late December.

The Group B winner looked strong in its first two games, as it shut out Switzerland and Denmark.

However, the ROC showed some signs of weakness in a 6-5 loss to Czech Republic. It gave up unanswered goal streaks of three and two in the group-stage finale.

ROC earned a point from the overtime loss, and that allowed it to top the group with seven points ahead of Denmark.

The Russian athletes should come into Wednesday morning with some extra motivation to prove the six-goal concession with more of an outlier to their defensive form.

That may hurt Denmark's chances of pulling off an upset. A ROC squad with a perfect group-stage record may have been a bit more complacent on the ice.

ROC's defense was the story of the Group B meeting between the two sides. It limited the Danes to 16 shots over 60 minutes.

Denmark stands a small chance to win if Sebastian Dahm turns in another solid game in net. He is second in the tournament in saves and owns a 93.88 save percentage.

Dahm's opposite number in goal could be even better in net. Ivan Fedotov allowed six goals on 90 shots on target and produced two shutouts in the group stage.

The play of both goalies could turn the quarterfinal clash into a low-scoring affair, and it could play out similar to the group game, where ROC's individual talent shined through on two goals to gain the win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).