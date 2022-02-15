X

    Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 11 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2022

    Team Norway's Peder Kongshaug, center, Sverre Lunde Pedersen, left, and Hallgeir Engebraaten react after winning the gold medal in the speedskating men's team pursuit finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Norway took a commanding lead in the overall medal table at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday morning. 

    Norway picked up three golds and five overall medals to create separation between itself and the Russian Olympic Committee in the medal table. 

    The top Winter Olympic country won two golds in its traditionally strong sports of biathlon and nordic combined, and it also came away with a victory in the men's team pursuit in speedskating.

    Germany was the only nation that attempted to match Norway's large medal haul on Day 11 of the Beijing Games. 

    Germany completed a clean sweep of the two-man bobsled event to extend its dominance in the sliding sports events, where 12 of its 18 medals have come from.

    The United States picked up a single medal by way of a bronze in the men's team pursuit. They sit fourth in the overall medal table with a few days of competition left.

           

    Medal Count Top 5

    1. Norway (12 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze) - 26

    2. Russian Olympic Committee (4 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze) - 20

    3. Germany (9 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze) - 18

    4. United States (7 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) - 17 

    5. Canada (2 gold, 4 silver, 11 bronze) - 17

    Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

        

    Day 11 Medal Winners

    Alpine Skiing

    Women's Downhill

    Gold: Corinee Suter (Switzerland)

    Silver: Sofia Goggia (Italy)

    Bronze: Nadia Delago (Italy)

       

    Biathlon

    Men's 4x7.5 km Relay

    Gold: Norway

    Silver: France

    Bronze: ROC 

       

    Bobsled

    Two-Man Event

    Gold: Germany (Francesco Friedrich/Thorsten Margis)

    Silver: Germany (Johannes Lochner/Florian Bauer)

    Bronze: Germany (Christoph Hafer/Matthias Sommer) 

       

    Freestyle Skiing

    Women's Slopestyle

    Gold: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)

    Silver: Eileen Gu (China)

    Bronze: Kelly Sildaru (Estonia)

       

    Nordic Combined

    Men's Individual Large Hill

    Gold: Joergen Graabak (Norway)

    Silver: Jens Luraas Oftebro (Norway)

    Bronze: Akita Watabe (Japan)

    Snowboarding

    Men's Big Air

    Gold: Yiming Su (China)

    Silver: Mons Roisland (Norway)

    Bronze: Max Parrot (Canada)

       

    Women's Big Air

    Gold: Anna Gasser (Austria)

    Silver: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand)

    Bronze: Kokomo Murase (Japan)

        

    Speedskating

    Men's Team Pursuit

    Gold: Norway

    Silver: ROC 

    Bronze: United States

    Women's Team Pursuit

    Gold: Canada

    Silver: Japan

    Bronze: Netherlands

       

    Norway Breaks Open Lead In Overall Medal Table

    Norway produced a medal-winning statement over the last 24 hours. 

    The European country has been at, or near, the top of the overall medal table for most of the Beijing Games, but it did not create a large amount of separation until Tuesday. 

    Norway kept control of the events it is strong in. It captured its fifth biathlon gold medal through the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay. 

    The second and third medals in nordic combined came by way of Joergen Graabak and Jens Luraas Oftebro. 

    Graabak won the men's individual large hill event in the sport that combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping. Grabaak has two medals in Beijing. He won his first in the normal hill discipline of nordic combined. 

    Tuesday's third gold for Norway occurred in a sport that we do not typically associate with the nation's Winter Olympics success.

    The men's team pursuit team in speedskating repeated its gold medal by beating out the ROC and United States. 

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    A NORWEGIAN REPEAT! 🇳🇴 Norway takes GOLD again in the men's team pursuit! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/uBYtdYxzpU

    Norway has six overall medals from the men's and women's speedskating events in the last two Olympics. Two of the three golds came from the men's team pursuit. 

    Norway can still produce more medals over the coming days, which makes it now the overwhelming favorite to finish atop the overall table. It should feel somewhat safe about earning the most golds. It leads Germany by three in that category.

        

    Germany Produces 1st Medal Sweep Of Beijing Games

    Germany continued its dominance of the sliding sports by earning the first medal sweep of the Beijing Games. 

    Olympics @Olympics

    Flawless! 🛷👏 Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis are the #Bobsleigh - 2-man Olympic champions, their 2nd consecutive #Gold medal in this event! #Beijing2022 | #StrongerTogether | @TeamD https://t.co/KxJM4wC3Kv

    The country's three two-man bobsled teams took gold, silver and bronze in the final medal event to conclude on Tuesday morning. 

    Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis put down the winning set of times in the two-man bobsled with a total time of 3:56.89.

    They were followed in the standings by two other German sleds that finished with two seconds of the gold-medal winners. 

    The gold medal added to the championship haul in the sliding sports for Germany. It won all four luge golds and both skeleton competitions.

    So far, Kaillie Humphries of the United States is the only non-German to win a sliding sport event. She won the first-ever women's monobob on Sunday night. 

