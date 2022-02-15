Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 11 Early Events

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Norway took a commanding lead in the overall medal table at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday morning.

Norway picked up three golds and five overall medals to create separation between itself and the Russian Olympic Committee in the medal table.

The top Winter Olympic country won two golds in its traditionally strong sports of biathlon and nordic combined, and it also came away with a victory in the men's team pursuit in speedskating.

Germany was the only nation that attempted to match Norway's large medal haul on Day 11 of the Beijing Games.

Germany completed a clean sweep of the two-man bobsled event to extend its dominance in the sliding sports events, where 12 of its 18 medals have come from.

The United States picked up a single medal by way of a bronze in the men's team pursuit. They sit fourth in the overall medal table with a few days of competition left.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Norway (12 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze) - 26

2. Russian Olympic Committee (4 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze) - 20

3. Germany (9 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze) - 18

4. United States (7 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) - 17

5. Canada (2 gold, 4 silver, 11 bronze) - 17

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 11 Medal Winners

Alpine Skiing

Women's Downhill

Gold: Corinee Suter (Switzerland)

Silver: Sofia Goggia (Italy)

Bronze: Nadia Delago (Italy)

Biathlon

Men's 4x7.5 km Relay

Gold: Norway

Silver: France

Bronze: ROC

Bobsled

Two-Man Event

Gold: Germany (Francesco Friedrich/Thorsten Margis)

Silver: Germany (Johannes Lochner/Florian Bauer)

Bronze: Germany (Christoph Hafer/Matthias Sommer)

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Slopestyle

Gold: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)

Silver: Eileen Gu (China)

Bronze: Kelly Sildaru (Estonia)

Nordic Combined

Men's Individual Large Hill

Gold: Joergen Graabak (Norway)

Silver: Jens Luraas Oftebro (Norway)

Bronze: Akita Watabe (Japan)

Snowboarding

Men's Big Air

Gold: Yiming Su (China)

Silver: Mons Roisland (Norway)

Bronze: Max Parrot (Canada)

Women's Big Air

Gold: Anna Gasser (Austria)

Silver: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand)

Bronze: Kokomo Murase (Japan)

Speedskating

Men's Team Pursuit

Gold: Norway

Silver: ROC

Bronze: United States

Women's Team Pursuit

Gold: Canada

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Netherlands

Norway Breaks Open Lead In Overall Medal Table

Norway produced a medal-winning statement over the last 24 hours.

The European country has been at, or near, the top of the overall medal table for most of the Beijing Games, but it did not create a large amount of separation until Tuesday.

Norway kept control of the events it is strong in. It captured its fifth biathlon gold medal through the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay.

The second and third medals in nordic combined came by way of Joergen Graabak and Jens Luraas Oftebro.

Graabak won the men's individual large hill event in the sport that combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping. Grabaak has two medals in Beijing. He won his first in the normal hill discipline of nordic combined.

Tuesday's third gold for Norway occurred in a sport that we do not typically associate with the nation's Winter Olympics success.

The men's team pursuit team in speedskating repeated its gold medal by beating out the ROC and United States.

Norway has six overall medals from the men's and women's speedskating events in the last two Olympics. Two of the three golds came from the men's team pursuit.

Norway can still produce more medals over the coming days, which makes it now the overwhelming favorite to finish atop the overall table. It should feel somewhat safe about earning the most golds. It leads Germany by three in that category.

Germany Produces 1st Medal Sweep Of Beijing Games

Germany continued its dominance of the sliding sports by earning the first medal sweep of the Beijing Games.

The country's three two-man bobsled teams took gold, silver and bronze in the final medal event to conclude on Tuesday morning.

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis put down the winning set of times in the two-man bobsled with a total time of 3:56.89.

They were followed in the standings by two other German sleds that finished with two seconds of the gold-medal winners.

The gold medal added to the championship haul in the sliding sports for Germany. It won all four luge golds and both skeleton competitions.

So far, Kaillie Humphries of the United States is the only non-German to win a sliding sport event. She won the first-ever women's monobob on Sunday night.