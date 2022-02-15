Finland vs. Switzerland Women's Hockey Bronze-Medal Game Live-Stream Schedule

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

During the semifinals of the women's ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Finland and Switzerland had their dreams of winning a gold medal ended. However, there's still a chance that one of these teams will end up on the podium in Beijing.

On Wednesday, Finland and Switzerland will face off for the bronze medal. Neither Finland nor Switzerland has won gold or silver in women's hockey in the past, but each has captured the bronze before. Finland finished third at the Winter Olympics in 1998, 2010 and 2018, while Switzerland won the bronze in 2014.

Here's everything else you need to know about this year's bronze-medal game.

Bronze-Medal Game Information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 16

Start Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock, NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com

TV (Re-air): 1 p.m. ET on USA Network

Preview

Finland and Switzerland both had some struggles against the tougher opponents it faced throughout the tournament. However, this should be a competitive matchup, much like it was when these teams met earlier in the Games.

With both countries part of Group A, they faced off Feb. 7. In that contest, Switzerland got goals from Lara Christen, Dominique Ruegg and Lara Stalder to notch a 3-2 victory.

That was one of Switzerland's two wins in Beijing, with its other being a 4-2 triumph over the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals. However, Switzerland couldn't carry that momentum into the semifinals, losing 10-3 to free-scoring Canada.

Finland also enters the bronze-medal game with a 2-4 record during the Winter Games. It defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 in its final game of the preliminary round and then cruised to a 7-1 victory against Japan in the quarterfinals. But Finland fell to the United States in the semifinals, taking a 4-1 loss.

Even though Switzerland won the previous matchup between the teams, Finland heads into the bronze-medal game as the favorite. Considering it has won this contest three times before and that its play had improved prior to its semifinal loss to the U.S., the Finns have a strong opportunity to avenge their group-stage loss to Switzerland.

In that game, Switzerland goaltender Andrea Braendli had 38 saves for a .950 save percentage. It was an impressive performance against an offense that can be devastating if it gets into a groove. That's what happened in its pair of wins in Beijing, in which it scored 12 times and sent 79 shots on goal.

Braendli could once again be the key to Switzerland pulling off the upset against Finland and coming away with the bronze medal. But it will also need to generate enough offense of its own to capitalize on another solid showing from its goaltender, who will be looking to have a bounce-back performance after allowing four of Canada's 10 goals on 18 shots in Switzerland's semifinal loss.

Meanwhile, Finland will need to produce better offensive results than in its semifinal loss to the U.S., wherein Susanna Tapani scored its lone goal with 26 seconds remaining. Braendli could make that difficult if she plays up to her potential.

Although Finland is likely to play well enough to win, this game could go either way. Expect it to still be in the balance come the third period.