US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Full Schedule, Odds for Remaining Medal Events

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Kamila Valieva, Russian Olympic Committee: -715 (bet $715 to win $100)

Alexandra Trusova, Russian Olympic Committee: +650 (bet $100 to win $650)

Kaori Sakamoto, Japan: +1900

Alysa Liu, United States: +5000

Loena Hendrickx, Belgium: +5000

You Young, South Korea: +5000

It's not a surprise that Valieva is such an overwhelming favorite. She was expected to win the gold medal before the Games began, and her odds improved after she dominated the women's competitions during the team event, helping the Russian Olympic Committee capture the gold.

In the women's short program during the team event, Valieva had a score of 90.18 points. No other competitor had a score better than 74.73. Then in the free skate, Valieva scored 178.92 points, with nobody else posting better than 148.66.

Valieva continued to practice in recent days as she waited to find out whether she would be cleared to compete. According to Iain Axon, Karolos Grohmann and Joseph Campbell of Reuters, Valieva stated that her positive drug test was "caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication."

Now that she has been cleared to compete, there's a chance that the Russian Olympic Committee will sweep the podium for the women's event. Alexandra Trusova is likely going to win a medal, and there's also a chance that Anna Shcherbakova will place in the top three.

Kaori Sakamoto could prevent that from happening. The 21-year-old from Japan finished second in the women's free skate during the team event and could parlay the confidence from that performance into another strong showing in the individual competition. She placed sixth in the women's competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Of the three Americans competing in the women's event, Alysa Liu has the best odds to win a medal. Mariah Bell and Karen Chen will be in contention too, and any one of them could end up on the podium, although it would likely be in claiming the bronze.

Odds according to Oddschecker.